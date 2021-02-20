Austin breaks record for consecutive days of snow on the ground

AUSTIN (KXAN) — We’ve broken records left and right with our recent round of arctic cold, snow and ice.

The First Warning Weather Team discovered we’ve broken yet another record: snow depth.

Snow depth measures the snow that’s on the ground each day at 6 a.m. CST. This doesn’t have to be new snow, but just the depth of the snow remaining. Snow depth measurements are rounded to the nearest inch with 0.5″ rounding to 1″ when it’s recorded by the National Weather Service.

Beginning with Monday Feb. 15, 2021 we had one inch or more of snow on the ground at Camp Mabry in Austin. That snow started falling the night of Sunday, Feb. 14 and continued through the next morning making for the fourth largest snow event in Austin history with 6.4″ of snow falling at Camp Mabry.

With persistent cold and a trace of new snow on Thursday, Feb. 18, we managed to keep one inch of snow or more on the ground there for five days straight! On the morning of Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 there was still 1.5″ of snow on the ground at Camp Mabry.

We expect that the significant melting underway means our stretch of consecutive days with snowpack comes to an end.

This stretch of five days with measurable snow on the ground smashed the previous record of three consecutive days.

Three days in a row of snow on the ground has happened several times: