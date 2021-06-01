Austin Airport records 4th coldest month of May on record

Weather Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Bob Rose – LCRA) Latest monthly data coming in for Austin-Bergstrom Airport shows that the month of May was not only the 4th wettest May on record but it was also the 4th coolest on record. Flooding rains and cloud coverage helped keep afternoon highs well below our average daily temperatures.

CLIMATE DATA – BOB ROSE (LCRA)

For Austin-Camp Mabry however, it was NOT event close to the top 10 coldest. May 2021 was actually the 59th coolest May on record. One of the reasons that contributed to this drastic difference was because the airport saw nearly double (12.27″) the amount of rain than what fell at Camp Mabry. (7.23″)

This cooler and wetter than normal pattern looks to continue into the middle of June as well.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Weather Tools

Low Water Crossing & Road Closures

Rainfall Amounts Map

Austin & Central Texas Local Radar

Allergy Report

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss