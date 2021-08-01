August weather: Our hottest month of the year on track to be cooler this year

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After a much wetter and noticeably cooler July throughout Central Texas, many of us head into August optimistic that this can continue.

The Climate Prediction Center JUST released their final weather outlook for August and if you liked the cooler temperatures of July, you may like what you see here too.

Temperatures are expected to be cooler than average for all of Central Texas!

Climate Prediction Center August Temperature Outlook

As far as rainfall, it’s not looking as unusually wet as July was with near normal rainfall expected. Some of our eastern counties may just about end up a little wetter than normal.

In Depth: What is “normal” for August?

August is typically our hottest month of the year with average highs in Austin of 97.8 degrees and average lows of 75.1 degrees. Typical rainfall in August in Austin is 2.74″ which makes it the sixth wettest month of the year, or middle of the pack.

August is also the month with the most triple digit days on average. A typical August gets to 100 degrees or higher 13 times. Compare that to a typical July where we usually get to 100 degrees 10 times. This July, we only reached 100 degrees once.