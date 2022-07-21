AUSTIN (KXAN) — This summer’s heat has been relentless, and unfortunately, it doesn’t look like August will be any better.

The August temperature and rain outlooks have been released by the Climate Prediction Center and NOAA. The results are unsurprising – it will likely be hotter and drier than usual here in Central Texas.

The month of August is historically the hottest month of the calendar year, followed by July and then June. This summer, we have seen the hottest June on record and will almost certainly see the hottest July on record. It’s safe to say that if this trend continues, we may experience the hottest August, and therefore, the hottest summer ever.

In a normal year, early August’s high temperatures average at around 99 and slowly fall to 95 toward the end of the month as the summer transitions into meteorological fall. With the expectation of hotter than normal temperatures, we can expect more days of triple-digit heat to add to the count. A typical August averages 13 triple-digit days, the most of every month.

August Temperature Outlook

The outlook also expects a drier than normal August. August typically adds a modest amount of rain, with an average of 2.74″ in Austin. We can expect even less than that this year. This will not help with current drought conditions, and it’s possible to see them get even worse as this summer goes on.

August Precipitation Outlook

The hottest month of the year will be even hotter this time around. It’s extremely important to take this heat seriously. Stay inside when you can, and when you can’t, stay hydrated and find areas of shade. Always be on the lookout for any heat advisories or warnings, and most importantly, stay safe!