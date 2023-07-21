AUSTIN (KXAN) — So far July is running neck and neck as the hottest July-to-date with LAST July (2022). This week, the Climate Prediction Center released its August forecast.

August Outlook

This year the August forecast favors a hotter-than-normal month. Typically, August is our hottest month of the year anyway, so hotter than that is the opposite of what you wanted to hear.

August temperature forecast (CPC)

The best news about the forecast for next month is the rainfall forecast, which is looking “near-normal” for a change.

August rainfall forecast (CPC)

What’s ‘normal’ in August in Austin?

Typically, the hottest days of the year come in August with normal highs at the beginning of the month near 99º with lows in the mid 70s. By the end of the month, our average high drops into the mid 90s. It’s typically a wetter month than July with a little less than 3″ of rain.

August normals for Austin (Camp Mabry)

How was last August?

Last August was hotter than normal too! In fact, it was the 10th hottest August on record with 17 triple-digit days.