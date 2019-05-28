Atmospheric "cap" keeping rain at bay
Stable layer of air above the clouds keeping storms from forming
AUSTIN (KXAN) -- While it has looked like rain for the better part of a week now, very little rain has actually developed. Why is this?
If you have stepped outside over the last week, you know there is plenty of heat and moisture (humidity) in the atmosphere to form spring rain showers and thunderstorms. But one atmospheric factor that is fairly common in central Texas has been keeping storms from forming.
Meteorologists call it the "cap", and it can make all the difference in the forecast this time of year.
Typically, the temperature in the atmosphere gets colder as you rise higher above the ground. It may be 80 degrees at the surface, but below zero where airplanes fly. Warm air rises, so this makes for an unstable atmosphere.
The cap is an anomaly in this -- a layer of warmer air as you rise higher, acting like a lid on clouds as they try to grow vertically and produce rain. Rising air is unable to penetrate that warmer layer above it, so it makes for a stable atmosphere, as we have had this week.
Below is a "sounding" from an aircraft flying into the Austin airport on Tuesday. Some aircraft are equipped with the weather equipment necessary to act as a weather balloon and pass along a profile of the atmospheric moisture and temperature as they land.
The red (below) represents temperature from the ground to about 18,000 ft. high, and the blue represents moisture.
The small, highlighted section of the red temperature profile shows that there is indeed a cap on the clouds today.
- 63 degrees @ 3,600 ft.
- 65 degrees @ 4,465 ft.
Cloud bases have generally been 2,500-3,500 ft. above the ground, but cloud tops are limited to 4,400 ft. as they encounter the stable layer.
How do you "break the cap" and develop rain and thunderstorms? You need either a transport of cooler air aloft to change the atmospheric profile, or a lifting mechanism such as a cold front to punch through it.
We are watching both in your forecast later this week.
