AUSTIN (KXAN) — When you spend your career doing the weather, as I have, you will have conversations with people about your job. Or, they will engage meteorologists in a conversation about the actual weather. In the past, those dialogues were easy to facilitate because there wasn’t a great deal to debate.

The times have changed those discussions. It seems that those friendly chats have turned into not-so-friendly “debates” pertaining to climate change and global warming. Or, more to the point, weather and climate.

The problem with these conversations? Not fully understanding the terminology.

It’s easy to confuse the two. But they are as different as a sunny day versus a day with rain.

When a KXAN meteorologist stands in front of the maps, she or he is telling you a story about the atmosphere in the short term. We’re talking about things like the day’s highs, an upcoming period of rain, or more important, when severe storms may happen.

But, when one of us refers to the climate, it is a conversation about data over a long period of time.

Here’s a good example. And it’s one that places weather and climate in consecutive sentences. On my most recent weather show, I said the day’s high would be 59°. In the next sentence, I also mention the normal high for today is 65º. The high? Weather. The normal? Climate. That normal high is based on data gleaned over a period of 30 years.

It’s worth mentioning that normal highs and lows are used for ten years. The current normal numbers were updated with data from 1991 through 2020.

Those are the “easier” words that can be confused with one another. These next four words are when those “debates” really get, for lack of a better word, heated. They are Climate Change and Global Warming.

Global warming is the increase in Earth’s temperatures. These rises are due to higher concentrations of greenhouse gases belched into the atmosphere. Climate change factors in rising alterations in things measured over a period of time, like precipitation and temperatures.

Global warming signs have become easier to spot in recent years. The Arctic sea ice has been diminishing at a faster pace impacting the environment, weather patterns, and ecosystems. Oceans are absorbing much more heat leading to a negative effect on things like marine life and coral reefs.

And when those ocean temperatures go up, so do the air temperatures. There’s more evaporation lending to more water vapor, which, in turn, leads to heavy rainfall.

The heat rise also has an adverse effect when it comes to the destruction created by tropical cyclones.

Studies going back to the mid-20th century discovered changes in Earth’s climate are driven by what we do. When we mention how hot summers are getting, we attribute part of the problem being burning fossil fuels that increase heat-trapping greenhouse gas levels.

The amount of information gleaned by scientists is taken from ground and air observations to help in the study of what’s happened, what is happening and what could happen. All this taken into account leads to discussions about land and ocean temperature rises, the rise in sea levels, and, by contrast, the ice loss on the North and South Poles.

A warming climate leads to the ice melting at the poles Courtesy: Getty Images

Here at home, we see these changes in extreme weather with the ongoing drought, summer’s relentless heat with numerous triple-digit days, and severe thunderstorms which, lately, have found some hail stones up to baseball- and softball-sized.

Is Climate Change the same as Global Warming? Not really, but the two can be easily confused. Global Warming is “the long-term heating” of Earth going back to a time between 1850 and 1900. It refers to the increase in global temperatures due mainly to the increasing amount of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.

To boil it down, Global Warming is the increase of Earth’s average temperature. Climate Change refers to the long-term change in the climate for things like temperature and precipitation.

It might just make the conversations easier, and hopefully less contentious.