Storms rolled through the Austin area and lightning caused most games to go into weather delays Friday. (KXAN photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As we head deeper into our unofficial severe weather season in Central Texas, the potential for beneficial rain is looking more promising.

The latest outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for April finally points towards a wetter-than-normal outlook after several drier-than-normal months in a row. We haven’t had a wetter-than-normal month since November 2022.

April rainfall outlook (CPC)

Now that La Niña has ended, the temperature of the waters in the eastern equatorial Pacific has a much lower impact on the weather we see in Central Texas and indeed North America. Now we look at general pattern variations to give us a better heads-up about medium to long-range changes.

While odds favor wetter weather for April, we’re still expecting warmer-than-normal temperatures across most of the southern tier of the United States.

April temperature outlook (CPC)

Last April 2022 was the 6th warmest April in Austin history.

Our last cooler-than-normal month was November 2022.

What’s normal for April in Austin?

Average High: 80.3 April 1 Average High: 78º April 30 Average High: 83º

Average Low: 58.9º April 1 Average Low: 56º April 30 Average Low: 62º

Average Rain: 2.42″ (3rd driest month on average)

Average Snow: 0″

Spring drought and flooding forecast

Along with the April forecast, the Climate Prediction Center also updated its spring drought and flooding outlook.

Spring drought outlook (CPC)

They expect that areas currently in drought in Central Texas will see drought continue or worsen. This is an improved outlook compared to one from just a few weeks ago which expected drought to expand east of I-35 in areas not currently considered in drought.

The spring flooding forecast did not paint a worrisome picture for Central Texas.

Spring flooding outlook (CPC)

Stay with the First Warning Weather Team as we continue to track the weather through severe weather season which typically peaks in May.