April 2020: 2nd on record for most tornadoes in the month of April

April was a busy month of severe weather not only here in Central Texas, but for many across the Deep South. According to the Storm Prediction Center, a preliminary total of 351 tornadoes touched down last month in the U.S., the second-most seen in any April on record. (A confirmed total of 757 tornadoes was recorded in April 2011.)

Fourteen of last month’s 351 tornadoes were deadly, killing 40 people, the most deaths in a single month since May 2013. These 14 deadly tornadoes also ranked 5th on NOAA’s record for most number of killer tornadoes seen in a month. A total of 38 Severe Thunderstorm Watches and 40 Tornado Watches were issued last month (at least 3 of those Severe Thunderstorm Watches and 2 Tornado Watches were issued for our viewing area).

Only *one day had a zero risk of severe storms, and that was April 5th.

One of the deadliest and most active events of last month fell around the Easter Sunday holiday. A total of 114 tornadoes were confirmed between April 12th & 13th, two of those tornadoes right here in Central Texas. Damage was reported with a tornado that touched down in Blanco County and another in Gillespie County. Two injuries were also caused by the Blanco tornado, however, no fatalities were reported in Central Texas. Unfortunately, these severe storms continued to push east and did claim the lives of 32 people (Mississippi: 12, South Carolina: 9, Georgia: 8, Tennessee: 3), the most killed in a single day in 8 years (March 2012). Three violent tornadoes (EF-4 or EF-5 strength) developed, the most in a single day in 6 years (June 2014).

A LOOK BACK: National Weather Service confirms two EF1 tornadoes struck Easter Sunday morning

CENTRAL TEXAS SEVERE WEATHER – APRIL 2020

Below are excerpts from the KXAN Weather diary documenting each day’s weather, highlighting the active severe weather days of last month.

April 3rd: *Record daily rainfall at ABIA. Some patchy showers in the morning, but widespread rain and thunderstorms develop in the afternoon, with wind damage between San Marcos and Martindale where 1″ hail also fell. Severe Thunderstorm Warning there, Severe Thunderstorm Watch and Flash Flood Watch. 4″ near Oak Hill, 3″ SE Gillespie Co. Flash Flood Warnings for Gillespie, Blanco, Hays, South Travis County. Some low water crossings flood. Many areas get 1-2″+ with some 3-4″ totals, but also areas under 1/2″. Strong cold front ends severe threat. Upper disturbance helps trigger storms in broad WSW flow aloft.

April 9th: Severe thunderstorms develop in the afternoon. Light fog/mist early. Cold front approaches during unseasonably hot early afternoon triggering numerous strong storms in the Hill Country, advancing east during the mid-late afternoon across metro and eastern counties. Numerous reports of wind damage scattered across Williamson and Milam counties with 60-70mph+ wind gusts. Damage mainly to trees, powerlines, fences. RV blown over in Jarrell. Power outages in several communities in Williamson County. Several Severe Thunderstorm Warnings, and Severe Thunderstorm Watch for much of area. Scattered showers, isolated t-storms continue into evening behind cold front.

April 12th: **TWO CONFIRMED TORNADOES** Early morning strong to severe storms associated with a large storm system pushing towards us from the west and high instability in place. Severe thunderstorms started to fire in the Hill Country after 2AM. Handful of severe thunderstorms in the Hill Country throughout the early morning hours. Tornado warned storm showed tight couplet just northeast of Fredericksburg in the 4AM hour… confirmed tornado on the ground. Storm continued to move northeast and was issued another Tornado Warning over northern Blanco, southern Burnet County. ~5:30AM, radar confirmed tornado with tight velocity couplet and debris ball. Weakened as it hit the NW corner of Travis County. Williamson County slammed with heavy rain and strong winds. Most of the Eastern Counties missed out on the rain. Austin only saw a few showers (most of the activity missed the city to the northwest). Everything cleared by 9AM. Afternoon featured Wind Advisory with strong west winds gusting 30-40mph. Very warm. DAMAGE: later in the day, photos showed flipped over RVs in northern Blanco County and multiple trees uprooted. A couple people had to be extricated from their mobile homes and RVs. No fatalities recorded.

April 22nd: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Travis, Williamson counties late morning as one severe storm develops, drops quarter size hail in Jollyville area, then cluster of thunderstorms moves rapidly northeast. Tornado Watch. Only light showers linger east in the afternoon. 1″ near Hutto, Taylor, .84″ Wells Branch. Very light totals elsewhere. Low clouds, light fog/mist early. Decreasing clouds in the evening. Tornado kills two in Madill, OK, and 3 dead in Onalaska in Polk County, TX near Lake Livingston by EF3 tornado.

April 25th: Clear and quiet morning… by 11AM, a few strong to severe storms fired up south of Austin with a sneaky mid-level disturbance. One severe storm stretched between Hays and Caldwell County – quarter-sized hail reported. Smaller hail out of storm in Hays County. Minimal rain though, most of the storms were high-based. Cleared by late afternoon with widespread sunshine. Cooler day behind previous day’s cold front… but made for a gorgeous afternoon.

April 29th: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for 14 of 15 counties as pre-dawn squall line moves north to south across area. 60 mph gust at KGRK airport around 4 a.m., 54 mph gust Austin-Bergstrom around 5 a.m. 0.7” hail in Lee County, otherwise no hail reports. Some scattered minor wind damage reported, mainly to tree limbs. A lot of lightning causes power outages, house fire in Flatonia and oil storage tanks fire near Lockhart. Skies become mostly sunny to partly cloudy with gusty north winds.