ACL Music Festival looking humid with scattered rain

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Following one more dry day today, chances of showers and thunderstorms increase Friday through the coming weekend.

This particular weather pattern does not produce constant, soaking rain, but instead quick passing downpours during the heat of the afternoon and early evening. This should mean a mainly dry (and humid!) time at your favorite concerts this weekend.

Remember, umbrellas are not allowed on the Austin City Limits grounds at Zilker Park, so bring along your poncho and your KXAN Weather app if passing rain does threaten.

While extended forecasts are tricky, preliminary indications are that weekend two of ACL Music Festival next weekend may be cooler and more comfortable. Stay with the First Warning Weather team for updates.