A look back at winter 2020-21 by the numbers

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Meteorological winter runs from December to February, so from a weather perspective winter is over. Astronomical spring (based on the Earth’s position in relation to the sun), however, begins Saturday, March 20.

Looking at winter as a whole, it was a little wetter than normal.

Here’s a look back at some the stats of this past winter at our two Austin climate sites: Camp Mabry and Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

Camp Mabry

The average temperature for the winter was 52.3 degrees. This was 0.7 degrees below the average winter temperature of 53.0 degrees. Winter 2020-21 ties with 1979-80 and 2006-07 for the 55th coolest winter on record.

Rainfall for the winter totaled 7.61 inches. This was 0.97 inches above the long-term average of 6.64 inches. Winter 2020-21 ranks as the 40th wettest winter on record.

Total snowfall measured for the winter was 7.9 inches. Winter 2020-21 had the second highest total of snow of any winter on record, behind the 8.7 inches of snow recorded in the winter of 1984-85. Third place was 7.1 inches recorded in the winter of 1929-30.

The lowest temperature of the winter was 7 degrees, occurring on Feb. 16. This 7-degree reading tied with Feb. 2, 1951 for the 7th coldest minimum temperature ever recorded.

There were 144 consecutive hours (six days) of temperatures at or below freezing, from 22z on Feb. 12 through 22z on Feb. 18. This is now the longest stretch of consecutive hours at or below freezing.

There were 16 days with temperatures at or below freezing.

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport

The average temperature for the winter was 50.7 degrees. This was 0.1 degrees above the average winter temperature of 50.6 degrees. Winter 2020-21 ranks as the 20th coolest, or 53rd warmest winter on record.

Rainfall for the winter totaled 7.99 inches. This was 1.27 inches above the long-term average of 6.72 inches. Winter 2020-21 ranks as the 21st wettest winter on record.

Total snowfall measured for the winter was 7.8 inches. Snow reports for many winters such as 1984-85 are missing in the historical record from Bergstrom Air Force Base. Because it was an Air Force base, the snow records are incomplete and rankings for snow cannot be made.

The lowest temperature of the winter was 6 degrees, occurring on Feb. 16. This 6-degree reading ties with Dec. 23, 1989 for the 3rd coldest minimum temperature ever recorded.

There were 164 consecutive hours (six days, 20 hours) of temperatures at or below freezing, from 22z on Feb. 16 through 16z on Feb. 19. This is now the longest stretch of consecutive hours at or below freezing.