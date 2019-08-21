82º is optimal A/C setting for energy efficiency, federal program finds

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (Nexstar/ KXAN) — It’s really hot.

It has been 23 consecutive days of temperatures higher than 100º in Central Texas with more to come, according to the KXAN Weather Team. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas declared two emergencies in that time and Texans were asked to conserve energy during peak hours due to the extreme heat.

That includes watching the thermostat.

Air conditioners use about 6% of all the electricity used in the United States, costing homeowners roughly $29 billion annually, according to the Department of Energy.

Experts say that sleeping with the A/C set at 82º is the ideal setting to cut down your electric bill and conserve energy.

In July, Consumer Reports released the findings, which suggested that homeowners use the following settings:

  • 78º degrees when someone is home
  • 85º degrees when someone is at work or away
  • 82º degrees when someone is asleep

By following this rule, experts say homeowners could save 3% of their bill, per degree raised.

Officials also suggest using a ceiling or box fan to help keep a room cool.

