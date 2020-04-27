5 reasons this hurricane season may be a big deal

Ocean temperatures are running a fever

A large swath of the Gulf of Mexico is currently 2.8-3.5°F warmer than average, and much of the tropical Atlantic is running warm as well. This is fuel for developing hurricanes later this summer, and can make rapid intensification episodes more likely, like Hurricane Harvey.

Current status and future projections of El Niño / La Niña cycle through the rest of 2020 – IRI, Columbia University

2. El Niño is not expected to develop this summer/fall

In fact, the near-neutral pattern we see currently could even transition to a weak La Niña pattern by fall. El Niño makes it harder for hurricanes to form by increasing wind shear over the tropical Atlantic. The neutral or La Niña pattern we expect this hurricane season would nurture developing hurricanes.

Atlantic Multidecadal Oscillation (AMO) cycles – Climate Prediction Center

3. Atlantic Multidecadal Oscillation (AMO) is in a warm cycle

This less-oft discussed ocean cycle is still in a warm phase, which also contributes to more active Atlantic hurricane seasons.

Official hurricane season forecasts from 12 sources (compare ranges given to “normal” line) – Colo. State Univ.

4. All official forecasts are predicting a busy season

12 different official forecasts from both human forecasters and computer models are all pointing to a busier than average hurricane season. A normal season brings 6 Atlantic hurricanes, but these are predicting an average of 8 this year.

5. Texas has a 47% chance of being hit by a hurricane this year, second only to Florida

…much higher than our average yearly risk of 33%. There is also a 19% chance that Texas sees a major hurricane landfall — higher than our average risk of 12%. The U.S. as a whole has a 30% higher than average threat of a hurricane landfall this year, all according to Colorado State University researchers.

Stay with the KXAN First Warning Weather team as Atlantic hurricane season begins June 1. It only takes one storm to make this an active season for Texas.