5 planets visible in the November sky

Weather Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COURTESY: NASA / Scott Kelly

No need for the binoculars – five planets in our solar system will be bright enough to be seen with the human eye in the month of November.

At dusk/ nightfall

Throughout the month, look for Mars, Jupiter and Saturn at dusk and nightfall. The bright ‘star’ in the eastern sky will be Mars… and the bright ‘star’ in the western sky will be Jupiter. Although not as bright as its neighbor, Saturn will be seen 5 degrees to the east of Jupiter (or the width of two fingers at arm’s length).

FUN FACT: Mars, Jupiter and Saturn are all known as superior planets, or planets that orbit the sun outside of Earth’s orbit.

COURTESY: EarthSky
COURTESY: EarthSky

In the morning

Venus is the brightest ‘star’ in the pre-dawn / dawn hours, outshining Mercury by a factor of 70 in the early part of the month. Mercury can be found beneath Venus, closer to the horizon, about an hour or more before sunrise. Although relatively overshadowed by Venus early, Mercury does brighten and climb higher in the sky as the month progresses.

FUN FACT: Both Venus and Mercury are known as inferior planets, or planets that orbit the sun inside of Earth’s orbit.

Fore more information on this month’s celestial events, visit Earthsky.org.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 -Day and Hourly for Category

7 Day Forecast

Friday

81° / 58°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 81° 58°

Saturday

81° / 60°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 81° 60°

Sunday

82° / 63°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 82° 63°

Monday

84° / 64°
Morning showers
Morning showers 0% 84° 64°

Tuesday

82° / 51°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 20% 82° 51°

Wednesday

81° / 56°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 81° 56°

Thursday

79° / 58°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 79° 58°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

80°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

81°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

81°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

78°

6 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
78°

74°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
74°

69°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
69°

67°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
67°

66°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
66°

64°

11 PM
Clear
0%
64°

63°

12 AM
Clear
0%
63°

61°

1 AM
Clear
0%
61°

60°

2 AM
Clear
10%
60°

59°

3 AM
Clear
10%
59°

58°

4 AM
Clear
10%
58°

57°

5 AM
Clear
10%
57°

57°

6 AM
Clear
10%
57°

57°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
57°

60°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
60°

65°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
65°

70°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
70°

74°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
74°

77°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

78°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

More Weather Tools

Low Water Crossing & Road Closures

Rainfall Amounts Map

Austin & Central Texas Local Radar

Allergy Report

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss