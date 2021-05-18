5 planets easy to see this week without a telescope

Weather Blog

by: Emily Schuitema,

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A number of planets will be visible in the night sky this week. Once some of the rain and clouds clear away, it might not be a bad idea to star gaze.

Here’s the planet roundup for the week: 

Three planets will have good visibility in the evening sky this week. Mars, Venus and Mercury will all be shining in the west-northwest after sunset. 

Mercury will be getting dimmer from here on out, so now is the time to look for it. The best time to try your luck will be about an hour after the sun has set. 

Venus will be brighter than Mercury, but lower on the horizon. Try to catch this planet about half an hour to an hour after sunset. 

Mars is the other visible evening planet. It will be to the upper left of Venus and Mercury in the western sky. It will be easiest to see Mars after the glow of evening twilight has completely faded away.

For the early risers, Jupiter and Saturn will be the planets to find before the sun has come up. Both planets will be visible in the southeast sky before sunrise. Jupiter will be the brightest of the two, and Saturn will be off to the right of Jupiter. 

The full moon of May will occur next week, and a total lunar eclipse will take place. Unfortunately, most of the country will not be able to see it

The full supermoon will still be a beautiful view, so plan on checking it out on May 26. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 -Day and Hourly for Category

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

83° / 69°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 83° 69°

Wednesday

78° / 65°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 90% 78° 65°

Thursday

79° / 68°
Thunderstorms & Showers
Thunderstorms & Showers 60% 79° 68°

Friday

81° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 60% 81° 70°

Saturday

82° / 69°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 60% 82° 69°

Sunday

85° / 68°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 85° 68°

Monday

86° / 68°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 20% 86° 68°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

71°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
71°

72°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
72°

73°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
73°

75°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
75°

79°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
79°

81°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
81°

83°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
83°

83°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
83°

79°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
79°

77°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
77°

76°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
76°

74°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
70%
74°

76°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
65%
76°

75°

10 PM
Thunderstorms
65%
75°

74°

11 PM
Thunderstorms
67%
74°

74°

12 AM
Thunderstorms
72%
74°

73°

1 AM
Thunderstorms
61%
73°

72°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
65%
72°

72°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
65%
72°

72°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
74%
72°

72°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
74%
72°

73°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
68%
73°

73°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
73°

72°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
79%
72°

More Weather Tools

Low Water Crossing & Road Closures

Rainfall Amounts Map

Austin & Central Texas Local Radar

Allergy Report

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss