AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck west Texas early Wednesday morning.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake struck about 23 miles WSW of Mentone, Texas, at 4:27 a.m. local time.

A 5.3-magnitude earthquake is considered a “moderate” earthquake on the Richter magnitude scale and can often do some minor damage to buildings. Each one-point increase on the Richter scale represents an increase in an earthquake’s intensity by 10x and an increase in the earthquake’s energy by more than 32x.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 4.6 miles and was felt by people as far away as 200+ miles from the epicenter.

As of Wednesday morning, there luckily have been no reports of damage or injury.