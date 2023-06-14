AUSTIN (KXAN) — This year could see one of June’s longest triple-digit streaks in Austin history.

The First Warning Weather team has currently forecast at least seven consecutive days at or above 100° in Austin.

If the forecast verifies, that would rank as at least the 6th-longest streak of triple-digit heat ever recorded in June.

The longest 100° streak in June was recorded last year. Camp Mabry, Austin’s official weather reporting site, hit the century mark 12 days in a row, from June 16 through June 27.

The historic stretch was almost even longer. Had it not been for a 98° high on the 15th, Austin would have hit 100° for 22 days in a row.

The longest triple-digit streak of all time was in 2011. Austin hit 100° for 27 days in a row, from July 17 through August 12.