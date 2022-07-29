AUSTIN (KXAN) — This summer in Austin ranks in the top 10 for the most triple-digits days in a single year.

As of July 29, Camp Mabry, Austin’s official reporting site, has hit 100° a total of 49 times.

That means 2022 is now tied at #8 for the most 100° days in a year. If the current forecast holds, we’ll move into the #7 spot tomorrow and #6 on Monday.

2011 had the most triple-digits days ever, with 90 in total. We’re currently running slightly ahead of pace compared to 2011. We’ve had 49 100° days so far this year, compared to 45 at this time in 2011.

Increase in extreme temperatures

Since records began in 1897, Austin has hit 105° on 179 separate days, and the data shows it’s becoming more common.

Between 1897 and 1999, Camp Mabry hit 105° 73 times. Since 2000, we’ve hit that mark 106 times.

Prior to September 2000, Austin had never hit 110°. Since then, Camp Mabry has hit that mark seven times.

Early August is typically Austin’s hottest time of the year, with average high temperatures of 99°. The August outlook from the Climate Prediction Center shows Austin is likely to be both hotter than normal and drier than normal.