2021 now 4th costliest year-to-date due to natural disasters

There were more than 34,000 calls to Austin 911 during the week of February’s winter storm, nearly double the amount the 911 center would usually get during the same amount of time (KXAN Photo).

(KXAN) — As we round the corner and head toward the last quarter of 2021, the year has added up to some of the costliest natural disasters on record.

Recent data released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows that, year to date, 2021 has now tallied the most billion-dollar disasters with 18. This surpasses just last years’ count of 17 by the end of September.

Courtesy of NOAA Research

According to the NOAA, from January through the end of September, the U.S. has experienced 18 weather and climate disasters each incurring losses that exceeded $1 billion. These disasters included: nine severe storms, four tropical cyclones, two flooding events, one combined drought and heatwave, one wildfire event, and one combined winter storm and cold wave.

Courtesy of NOAA Research

More than twice the number of deaths have been reported compared to all of 2020 – with 538 deaths so far.

From January 2021 to the end of September 2021, $104.8 billion has been accounted for from property and infrastructure damage, which surpasses the total of all of 2020 with $100.2 billion were accounted for.

Courtesy of NOAA Research

Damages from Hurricane Ida (which is the costliest of the year so far) have accounted for more than $60 billion, and it’s expected to increase as damage surveys continue from Louisiana to the Northeast. Ida also falls in the top 5 costliest hurricanes on record at this point.

Other notable statistics from NOAA include: