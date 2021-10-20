2021 now 4th costliest year-to-date due to natural disasters

(KXAN) — As we round the corner and head toward the last quarter of 2021, the year has added up to some of the costliest natural disasters on record.
Recent data released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows that, year to date, 2021 has now tallied the most billion-dollar disasters with 18. This surpasses just last years’ count of 17 by the end of September.
According to the NOAA, from January through the end of September, the U.S. has experienced 18 weather and climate disasters each incurring losses that exceeded $1 billion. These disasters included: nine severe storms, four tropical cyclones, two flooding events, one combined drought and heatwave, one wildfire event, and one combined winter storm and cold wave.
More than twice the number of deaths have been reported compared to all of 2020 – with 538 deaths so far.
From January 2021 to the end of September 2021, $104.8 billion has been accounted for from property and infrastructure damage, which surpasses the total of all of 2020 with $100.2 billion were accounted for.
Damages from Hurricane Ida (which is the costliest of the year so far) have accounted for more than $60 billion, and it’s expected to increase as damage surveys continue from Louisiana to the Northeast. Ida also falls in the top 5 costliest hurricanes on record at this point.
Other notable statistics from NOAA include:
- Year-to-date average temperature for contiguous U.S.: 57.0°F – which is 1.9°F above average
- 2021 is now the 10th warmest year-to-date on record
- Maine had its second warmest YTD
- California had its third warmest YTD
- Year-to-date average precipitation is 23.58 inches – which is 0.38 inches above average
- Mississippi had its third wettest YTD
- Louisiana had its fourth wettest YTD
- Montana had its third driest YTD
- North Dakota had its fifth driest YTD