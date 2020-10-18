2020 tied for most number of billion-dollar weather disasters

This year has been anything but normal with new records being set in all types of weather events: wildfires, hurricanes, severe storms, drought and heat.
New numbers from NOAA show 16 weather/climate disasters have impacted the U.S. this year with losses exceeding $1 billion each and a total death toll of 188 people. As of October 7th, 2020’s billion-dollar events include 1 drought, 11 severe storm events, 3 tropical cyclones and 1 wildfire.
This year’s 16 billion-dollar disasters ties the record set in 2011 and 2017. It also comes in far above the 30-year average (1980-2019) of 6.6 events/year… and the more recent 5-year average (2015–2019) of 13.8 events/year. 2020 marks the 6th consecutive year of 10 or more billion dollar disasters impacting the U.S.
The total coast of 2020’s weather disasters is currently approaching $50.0 billion, but does not yet account for Hurricane Sally, the historic Western wildfires and the Western/Central Drought and Heatwave.
This year is currently outpacing the past 30 years in frequency of events given the year-to-date (shown below):
Texas’ 2020 Weather & Climate Disasters
- Severe weather: April 21st – 23rd
- South Texas hail storm: May 27th
- Hurricane Laura: August 27th-28th
For more information, visit the National Centers for Environmental Information website.