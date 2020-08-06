2020 hurricane season could be one of the busiest on record

The National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and Colorado State University issued updates to their Atlantic hurricane season forecasts, both now issuing their highest predictions ever for tropical storm and hurricane activity this summer and fall in a season that may go down as one of the busiest on record.



A typical Atlantic hurricane season brings 12 tropical storms, 6 of which become hurricanes and three major hurricanes (category 3-5). Both CSU and NOAA are predicting roughly twice those numbers with as many as 25 named storms, 12 hurricanes and 6 major hurricanes.

The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season has already been more active than any season on record to date with 9 tropical storms, two of which became hurricanes. We have not yet seen any of the potential 5-6 major hurricanes that may form this season, which is not surprising as 95% of major hurricanes in the Atlantic occur between August and October.



This hyperactive season comes courtesy of warmer than normal ocean waters throughout much of the tropical Atlantic, very low wind shear which fosters hurricane growth, and a robust African monsoon sending numerous disturbances into the ocean that can grow into tropical storms. Some of these atmospheric conditions are in place because of the developing La Niña pattern on the other side of the world.

There are 26 letters in the alphabet, but only 21 of those are used for hurricane names as prescribed by the World Meteorological Organization. Some letters, like “X” and “Z”, are excluded. If more than 21 named storms develop this season, we would then start using names from the Greek alphabet — something that has only been done once, in 2005.