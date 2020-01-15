2019 wraps up hottest decade on record, 2nd hottest single year

The official numbers are in and it shows 2019 was the 2nd hottest year on record, second only to 2016 by 0.07°F. Last year also wrapped up the hottest decade on record 2010-2019.

Credit: NASA GISS/Gavin Schmidt

The average global temperatures in 2019 was 1.7°F above the 20th century average.

2019 Global Temperatures | Credit: Climate Central

NOAA’s climate record goes back 140 years (1880). Of the last 140 years, the last five years have been Earth’s warmest years on record. Furthermore, nine of the 10 warmest years on record have occurred since 2005.

Last five years mark warmest on Earth’s record | Credit: NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center

Last year also marked the 43rd consecutive year with global and ocean temperatures warmer than average. In addition, every decade since the 1960s has been warmer than the one before.

Since the 1960s, every decade to follow has been warmer than the previous |

Credit: Climate Central

Using climate models and statistical analysis of global temperature data, scientists have concluded that this increase has been driven mostly by increased emissions into the atmosphere of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases produced by human activities. NASA – https://climate.nasa.gov/news/2945/nasa-noaa-analyses-reveal-2019-second-warmest-year-on-record/

These analyses were made by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). Graphics courtesy of Climate Central.

To read the full analysis, click here.