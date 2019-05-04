Skip to content
Weather Blog
Tornado caused damage near Liberty Hill
LIVE BLOG: Severe thunderstorms in Central Texas
Saturday declared Ozone Action Day
Tropical disturbance evolving in the Gulf of Mexico
Kaxan reaches semifinals for American Humane Hero Dog Award
Mayday! These are the totals as more May rain falls in Austin
Extreme rain events getting worse in central Texas
LCRA closes floodgates on some, not all Highland Lakes
Global CO2 reaches highest levels in human history
LCRA opens floodgates as flooding concerns increase
THURSDAY LIVE BLOG: See the latest updates on flooding, rain and severe weather
Why not open the Mansfield Dam to relieve flooding? The LCRA says it’s not that simple
3 Tornadoes touched down in Fayette County Friday morning
Major river flooding expected, Lake Travis rising into flood pool
2015 déjà vu–does wettest April in 43 years portend May, June floods?
Schlitterbahn sells New Braunfels and Galveston properties
Tobacco purchasing age will be 21 beginning in September
CLAIMED! Austin resident is winner of $5 million Mega Millions prize drawn in May
Missing Texas hiker calls rescue in Arkansas a miracle