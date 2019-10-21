WEATHER BLOG: The latest as storms roll through Central Texas

(Photo Courtesy: Brenda Baker)

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) — The latest on weather watches and warnings as storms move through Central Texas:

9:10 p.m.

8:50 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning in effect for Canyon Lake, Blanco and Fischer, Texas.

8:15 p.m.

The National Weather Service issues a severe thunderstorm warning for the area of Smithville, Carmine and Round Top until 9:15 p.m.

7:50 p.m.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for southeastern Bastrop and western Fayette counties. The greatest concern was for the area just north of Rosanky.

People in the area were advised to take cover.

7:30 p.m.

6:20 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for areas including Lockhart, Luling and Dale until 7 p.m.

7 -Day and Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

96° / 64°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 10% 96° 64°

Monday

82° / 54°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 30% 82° 54°

Tuesday

82° / 57°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 82° 57°

Wednesday

84° / 66°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 84° 66°

Thursday

77° / 50°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 40% 77° 50°

Friday

65° / 47°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 65° 47°

Saturday

70° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 70° 50°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

80°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
78°

78°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
78°

77°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
77°

76°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
76°

75°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
75°

66°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
66°

66°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
66°

66°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
66°

67°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
67°

69°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

72°

11 AM
Sunny
10%
72°

75°

12 PM
Sunny
10%
75°

76°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

78°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

78°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

78°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

78°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

77°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

72°

7 PM
Clear
0%
72°

69°

8 PM
Clear
0%
69°

66°

9 PM
Clear
0%
66°

