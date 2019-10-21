WEATHER BLOG: The latest as storms roll through Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) — The latest on weather watches and warnings as storms move through Central Texas:
A severe thunderstorm warning in effect for Canyon Lake, Blanco and Fischer, Texas.
The National Weather Service issues a severe thunderstorm warning for the area of Smithville, Carmine and Round Top until 9:15 p.m.
The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for southeastern Bastrop and western Fayette counties. The greatest concern was for the area just north of Rosanky.
People in the area were advised to take cover.
A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for areas including Lockhart, Luling and Dale until 7 p.m.