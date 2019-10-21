WEATHER BLOG: The latest as storms roll through Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) — The latest on weather watches and warnings as storms move through Central Texas:

9:10 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Giddings TX, Carmine TX until 10:00 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/i7OrDAxfM8 — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) October 21, 2019

8:50 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning in effect for Canyon Lake, Blanco and Fischer, Texas.

SEVERE T-STORM WARNING ⚠️ for parts of Blanco, Hays & Comal County until 9:30PM.



Threats: 60MPH gusts & quarter size hail.



Storm moving north at 25MPH. #ATX @KXAN_Weather pic.twitter.com/dhtInWKJ5L — Kristen Currie (@KristenCurrieTV) October 21, 2019

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Canyon Lake TX, Blanco TX, Fischer TX until 9:30 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/wwZGZgGuHb — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) October 21, 2019

8:15 p.m.

The National Weather Service issues a severe thunderstorm warning for the area of Smithville, Carmine and Round Top until 9:15 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Smithville TX, Carmine TX, Round Top TX until 9:15 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/sSnuOpPNZM — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) October 21, 2019

7:50 p.m.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for southeastern Bastrop and western Fayette counties. The greatest concern was for the area just north of Rosanky.

People in the area were advised to take cover.

7:56 PM CDT A Tornado Warning remains in effect until 8:15 PM for southeast Bastrop and western Fayette counties. The greatest concern is near or just south of Rosanky. Take cover if in the path of this storm. #txwx pic.twitter.com/jL49mkRYXL — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) October 21, 2019

Tornado Warning including Smithville TX, Rosanky TX, String Prairie TX until 8:15 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/1txYEk5YYv — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) October 21, 2019

7:30 p.m.

10/20 7:32 PM Radar Update: Strong storms east of I-35 will continue. The main concerns with these storms will be hail, high winds, frequent lightning strikes and brief heavy rain. A few showers are also developing along I-35 from just north of San Antonio to near Austin. pic.twitter.com/nXXYUeVKE0 — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) October 21, 2019

6:20 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for areas including Lockhart, Luling and Dale until 7 p.m.