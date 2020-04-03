WEATHER BLOG: Latest updates on severe weather in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) — The latest on weather watches and warnings as storms move through Central Texas:
Key Resources
5:56 p.m. update
There are 38 low water crossings closed in the area right now.
5:32 p.m. update
5:26 p.m. update
5:18 p.m. update
5:04 p.m. update
4:45 p.m. update
Autin-Travis County EMS was forced to close and Interstate Highway 35 in both directions at U.S. Highway 290 due to severe weather. It has since been reopened.
4:30 p.m. update
A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Austin, San Marcos and Kyle until 7:30 p.m.
There are 15 road crossings closed in Travis County due to rising flood waters. The full map of all closures can be found here.