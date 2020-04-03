WEATHER BLOG: Latest updates on severe weather in Central Texas

Storm over Lake LBJ

Storm over Lake LBJ. (Photo courtesy Jim Leach)

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) — The latest on weather watches and warnings as storms move through Central Texas:

5:56 p.m. update

There are 38 low water crossings closed in the area right now.

5:32 p.m. update

5:26 p.m. update

Flooding at Bee Caves Road and 290 (KXAN/Tim Holcomb)

5:18 p.m. update

5:04 p.m. update

4:45 p.m. update

Autin-Travis County EMS was forced to close and Interstate Highway 35 in both directions at U.S. Highway 290 due to severe weather. It has since been reopened.

4:30 p.m. update

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Austin, San Marcos and Kyle until 7:30 p.m.

There are 15 road crossings closed in Travis County due to rising flood waters. The full map of all closures can be found here.

7 Day Forecast

Friday

74° / 45°
Thunderstorms, some may contain heavy rain
Thunderstorms, some may contain heavy rain 90% 74° 45°

Saturday

55° / 46°
Showers possible
Showers possible 80% 55° 46°

Sunday

64° / 61°
Cloudy
Cloudy 50% 64° 61°

Monday

77° / 65°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 77° 65°

Tuesday

84° / 68°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 84° 68°

Wednesday

87° / 67°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 87° 67°

Thursday

81° / 60°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 81° 60°

Hourly Forecast

49°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
49°

49°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
49°

48°

9 PM
Showers
40%
48°

48°

10 PM
Showers
30%
48°

47°

11 PM
Showers
30%
47°

47°

12 AM
Showers
40%
47°

47°

1 AM
Showers
50%
47°

48°

2 AM
Showers
60%
48°

47°

3 AM
Showers
60%
47°

47°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
47°

46°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
46°

46°

6 AM
Showers
60%
46°

46°

7 AM
Showers
60%
46°

46°

8 AM
Showers
70%
46°

48°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
48°

49°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
49°

50°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
50°

52°

12 PM
Rain
90%
52°

53°

1 PM
Showers
90%
53°

54°

2 PM
Rain
90%
54°

54°

3 PM
Rain
90%
54°

56°

4 PM
Rain
90%
56°

56°

5 PM
Rain
90%
56°

53°

6 PM
Showers
40%
53°

