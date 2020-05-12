LIVE BLOG: Funnel cloud forms as severe storms hit Bastrop, Caldwell Counties

Live blog
Update 11:25 a.m.
This photo was taken around 11:05 a.m. from the Smithville Airport by city manager Robert Tamble.
Update 10:58 a.m.
TORNADO WATCH in effect for Austin-metro & eastern counties until 5PM.
Update 10:55 a.m.
Photo of storm just north of FM 535 & HWY 304 – courtesy of KXAN viewer Kelsey Snow.
Update 10:47 a.m.
One of the three tornado warnings have expired. Still watching areas of circulation in Bastrop & Lee County until 11:15a.m. Storms moving north/northeast at 15-20mph.
Update 10:42 a.m.
Three tornado warnings in effect for Bastrop, Caldwell & Lee Counties – watching three areas of rotation in the area. Seek shelter immediately. Storms moving north/northeast at 15-20mph.
Update 10:36 a.m.
Video of dark, low-hanging clouds from Chase Becker near Red Rock.
Update 10:32 a.m.
KXAN viewer Eric Spurlock sent us video of dark clouds over Red Rock.
Update 10:18 a.m.
TORNADO WARNING in effect for Bastrop, Lee and Fayette County until 10:45 a.m. A severe thunderstorm capable of a tornado was located over Smithville, moving northeast at 20mph. Those in the area should seek shelter immediately.
Update 10:15 a.m.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect for Bastrop & Lee County until 11 a.m. Threats: 60MPH winds, penny sized hail & tornado possible. Storm moving north at 20MPH.
UPDATE 10:10 a.m.
All Tornado Warnings have expired for the area. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is now in place for Bastrop and Caldwell County for 60MPH winds, penny-sized hail and tornado possible.
Update 10 a.m.
Update 9:58 a.m.
David Yeomans says there is rotation in Bastrop and Cedar Creek as well as surrounding areas. Austin is not seeing any rotation but there is heavy rain.
Update 9:53 a.m.
People in a tornado warning should take cover:
- If you are in a mobile home, leave immediately and seek shelter in a sturdy, permanent structure nearby
- In a home or business, go to the lowest floor or basement in an interior room with no exterior walls
- Ensure the room does not have any windows
- Protect yourself with heavy blankets or bicycle helmets in case flying debris does enter the structure
Update 9:48 a.m.
Bastrop and Fayette County are now under Tornado Warnings.
At 9:40 a.m. a confirmed tornado touched down near Cedar Creek, 10 miles southwest of Bastrop.
The Tornado Warning has expired in Caldwell County.
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A KXAN viewer filmed a funnel cloud as storms headed through Central Texas Tuesday morning.
Bastrop County and Caldwell County are under Tornado Warnings until 9:45 a.m. Tuesday
KXAN viewer Raelynn Long sent the above video of what Meteorologist David Yeomans says appears to be a funnel cloud. She said she took it around 8:30 a.m. just outside Luling.