LIVE BLOG: Funnel cloud forms as severe storms hit Bastrop, Caldwell Counties

Live blog

Update 11:25 a.m.

Photo: Robert Tramble at Smithville Airport

This photo was taken around 11:05 a.m. from the Smithville Airport by city manager Robert Tamble.

Update 10:58 a.m.

TORNADO WATCH in effect for Austin-metro & eastern counties until 5PM.

Update 10:55 a.m.

Photo of storm just north of FM 535 & HWY 304 – courtesy of KXAN viewer Kelsey Snow.

Update 10:47 a.m.

One of the three tornado warnings have expired. Still watching areas of circulation in Bastrop & Lee County until 11:15a.m. Storms moving north/northeast at 15-20mph.

Update 10:42 a.m.

Three tornado warnings in effect for Bastrop, Caldwell & Lee Counties – watching three areas of rotation in the area. Seek shelter immediately. Storms moving north/northeast at 15-20mph.

Update 10:36 a.m.

Video of dark, low-hanging clouds from Chase Becker near Red Rock.

Update 10:32 a.m.

KXAN viewer Eric Spurlock sent us video of dark clouds over Red Rock.

Update 10:18 a.m.

TORNADO WARNING in effect for Bastrop, Lee and Fayette County until 10:45 a.m. A severe thunderstorm capable of a tornado was located over Smithville, moving northeast at 20mph. Those in the area should seek shelter immediately.

Update 10:15 a.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect for Bastrop & Lee County until 11 a.m. Threats: 60MPH winds, penny sized hail & tornado possible. Storm moving north at 20MPH.

UPDATE 10:10 a.m.

All Tornado Warnings have expired for the area. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is now in place for Bastrop and Caldwell County for 60MPH winds, penny-sized hail and tornado possible.

Update 10 a.m.

All Tornado Warnings have expired for the area. A Severe Thunderstorm for Bastrop and Caldwell County continues until 11AM – threats: 60MPH wind, penny-sized hail and possible tornado.

Update 9:58 a.m.

David Yeomans says there is rotation in Bastrop and Cedar Creek as well as surrounding areas. Austin is not seeing any rotation but there is heavy rain.

Update 9:53 a.m.

People in a tornado warning should take cover:

If you are in a mobile home, leave immediately and seek shelter in a sturdy, permanent structure nearby

In a home or business, go to the lowest floor or basement in an interior room with no exterior walls

Ensure the room does not have any windows

Protect yourself with heavy blankets or bicycle helmets in case flying debris does enter the structure

Stay with KXAN and your First Warning Weather app for live updates

Update 9:48 a.m.

Bastrop and Fayette County are now under Tornado Warnings.

At 9:40 a.m. a confirmed tornado touched down near Cedar Creek, 10 miles southwest of Bastrop.

The Tornado Warning has expired in Caldwell County.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A KXAN viewer filmed a funnel cloud as storms headed through Central Texas Tuesday morning.

Bastrop County and Caldwell County are under Tornado Warnings until 9:45 a.m. Tuesday

KXAN viewer Raelynn Long sent the above video of what Meteorologist David Yeomans says appears to be a funnel cloud. She said she took it around 8:30 a.m. just outside Luling.