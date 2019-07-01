Unusually normal June, but don’t expect the same in July

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s said extremes make averages, but that wasn’t the case in June when it came to Austin weather. In fact, in a rare occurrence, Austin’s official weather station at Camp Mabry recorded an exactly average monthly temperature of 82.2 degrees. In other words, June was neither hotter or cooler than normal.

At ABIA, the daily average monthly temperature was 1.3 degrees above normal.

And, thanks to a wet pattern that unfolded toward the end of the month, both reporting stations were wetter than normal, for a third consecutive month, though not by much.

Camp Mabry received 4.45 inches of rain in June, just 0.12 inch above average. It was a little wetter at ABIA, with 5.59 inches of rain–0.96″ inch above average.

Now, the bad news. The Climate Prediction Center is projecting July will be drier and hotter than average across Central Texas. If true, and August follows suit, this will become the 12th summer in row with hotter-than-average temperatures in Austin.

Rather than this long consecutive stretch of sweltering summers being an unusual coincidence, this warming locally is almost certainly related to the continued warming of the planet due to greenhouse gas emissions.