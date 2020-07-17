Unusually hot weather expected to continue well into autumn

The Climate Prediction Center’s new monthly outlooks predict hotter than normal weather will continue, not only all summer, but through much of autumn. The precipitation outlook indicates an equal chance for above normal or below normal rainfall during the three month period August through October. Below are all outlooks for the next year, followed by a discussion of the reasoning behind the predictions.

SUMMARY OF THE OUTLOOK FOR NON-TECHNICAL USERS



The August-September-October (ASO) 2020 temperature outlook favors above normal

temperatures across all of the contiguous U.S. and Alaska. The ASO

precipitation outlook favors above normal precipitation over southern portions

of Alaska, including the Aleutian Islands and the Alaska Panhandle. Above

normal precipitation is also favored for much of the Northern Great Plains and

Upper Mississippi Valley, and all areas southeast of an approximate line that

extends from southern New Jersey to southwestern Louisiana. There are elevated

odds of below normal precipitation from southern Idaho and eastern Nevada

across much of the Rockies to the south-central Great Plains region. Equal

chances (EC) of below, near and above normal precipitation are indicated for

northern Alaska, and for all remaining areas of the contiguous U.S.



BASIS AND SUMMARY OF THE CURRENT LONG-LEAD OUTLOOKS

Note: For Graphical Displays of the Forecast Tools Discussed Below See:

http://www.cpc.ncep.noaa.gov/products/predictions/90day/tools/briefing



CURRENT ATMOSPHERIC AND OCEANIC CONDITIONS



Oceanic and atmospheric observations across the equatorial Pacific indicate

ENSO-neutral conditions persisted into July. Observed sea-surface temperatures

(SSTs) for the previous 30 days showed positive anomalies west of 170W and

negative anomalies anomalies from about 150 degrees W longitude eastward to

near the coast of South America. Positive subsurface temperature anomalies

continued to be confined to the western Pacific, with negative temperature

anomalies to a depth of 150 meters in the eastern Pacific. Integrated

upper-ocean heat anomalies declined rapidly since earlier this spring, though

they have since recovered to a value that is now slightly negative. Easterly

low-level wind anomalies were present over the western low-latitude Pacific

during the previous 30 days, with westerly upper-level wind anomalies along the

equator over the western equatorial Pacific Ocean. Positive outgoing longwave

radiation (OLR) anomalies, during this same period show suppressed convection

across the western and central equatorial Pacific. Negative OLR anomalies were

noted over portions of the Maritime Continent.



PROGNOSTIC DISCUSSION OF SST FORECASTS



The CPC SST Consolidation for the Nino 3.4 region indicates an SST anomaly

declining to near -1.0C (well within La Nina territory) during the autumn,

being significantly skewed by the colder outlying CFS solution. In contrast,

the other inputs to the CPC SST Consolidation (the canonical correlation

analysis (CCA), constructed analog (CA), and Markov statistical models) remain

well within the Neutral tercile (predicted SST anomaly range between -0.5C and

+0.5C). The CPC/IRI consensus forecast favors ENSO-neutral conditions through

the Northern Hemisphere summer, with a possible La Nina developing this autumn

(50%-55% chance). There are comparable odds (50% chance) of a La Nina this

winter.



PROGNOSTIC TOOLS USED FOR U.S. TEMPERATURE AND PRECIPITATION OUTLOOKS



Tools used for the seasonal outlooks included dynamical model guidance such as

the North American Multi-Model Ensemble (NMME) and the Calibration, Bridging,

and Merging (CBaM) version of the NMME. Current soil moisture conditions played

a role in the ASO temperature outlook, primarily across the southern Rockies

and adjacent High Plains region. The seasonal consolidation tool, which

includes dynamical model input from the NMME and various statistical tools such

as regressions of observed temperature and precipitation on the CPC Nino 3.4

SST consolidation, was used. The likelihood of either a neutral or weak cold

event this autumn played a role in both temperature and precipitation outlooks.

During the 2021 warm season decadal trends were the primary source of climate

signals.



PROGNOSTIC DISCUSSION OF OUTLOOKS - ASO 2020 TO ASO 2021



TEMPERATURE



Above normal temperatures are likely across the entire CONUS and Alaska during

ASO with the largest probabilities (60% or greater) over western Alaska, the

southwestern CONUS including California, the Northeast, and southern Florida,

based on excellent agreement among dynamical and statistical forecast tools,

including a strong decadal signal. The primary change made from the previous

outlook (valid for ASO 2020) includes a reduction of probabilities for above

normal temperatures over the northwestern quarter of the CONUS, due in part to

the expected development of a weak La Nina. A secondary change made from the

previous outlook involves a slight reduction in probabilities for above normal

temperatures from the Northern Great Plains southeastward across much of the

Middle Mississippi Valley, as supported by many of the dynamical and

statistical tools. Soil moisture was also a consideration for the updated ASO

temperature outlook, especially over the Southwest and Southern High Plains

region. With the delay in the onset of the Southwest summer monsoon favoring

increased chances of above normal temperatures, pre-existing drought across the

region is expected to worsen, in part due to reduced evapotranspiration and its

impact on local moisture recycling. In SON and OND, the continuing trend in

delayed sea ice formation near Alaska's North Slope supports odds of at least

70% for above normal temperatures in that area. Across the northwestern CONUS,

probabilities for above normal temperatures continue to gradually decline from

previous respective outlooks, as supported by various tools and aligned with

the expected development of a weak La Nina this autumn. The bridging component

of the CBaM tool (which uses statistical relationships between NMME Nino 3.4

forecasts and U.S. surface temperature and precipitation) also picks up on a

cooler solution across the Northwest. In the Northeast, strong trends favoring

above normal temperatures in ASO and SON begin to weaken in OND. By NDJ and DJF

2020, the weak tilt towards above normal temperatures over eastern and southern

portions of Alaska, and the north-central CONUS, give way to Equal Chances

(EC), in part due to increased temperature variability at this time of year,

and increased odds of La Nina. The outlooks from JFM to MAM 2021 are based on a

general consensus of statistical and dynamical models and tools, and to some

degree on La Nina composites, even though the odds for a La Nina this winter

stand at 50%. During these three seasons (JFM to MAM 2021), there are increased

chances for below normal temperatures at various times across northern border

states between the Upper Great Lakes region and the coast of Washington state.

Probabilities for above normal temperatures are greatest (at least 50%) over

the southern CONUS. For the remaining seasons, AMJ through ASO 2021, the

temperature outlooks are based primarily on decadal timescale trends .



PRECIPITATION



During ASO, above normal precipitation amounts are favored across southern and

much of western Alaska, and the Northern Plains and adjacent portions of the

Upper Mississippi Valley, due to a general consensus of dynamical and

statistical guidance, and expected influences from a possible weak La Nina.

Above normal precipitation amounts are also indicated over the southeastern

portion of the CONUS, about as far north as Delaware and as far west as western

Louisiana. This is supported by the CFS and the Final CON tool (which uses the

CCA, CA, ENSO-OCN tool, and dynamical NMME guidance). This broad signal for

abnormal wetness is also consistent with long-track tropical cyclones that

often develop over the deep tropics of the eastern Atlantic during August and

September and eventually go on to influence the Southeast CONUS. Below normal

precipitation amounts are favored from eastern Nevada and southern Idaho

southeastward into the south-central Plains. This is based largely on the Stat

CON tool (which uses the CCA, CA, and ENSO-OCN tools, but does not use

dynamical NMME guidance) with some contribution from longer-term trends . In SON

and OND, the continuing trend in delayed sea ice formation in the vicinity of

the Beaufort Sea, resulting in a prolonged period of open water and available

moisture, increases the odds for above normal precipitation across the North

Slope region. Enhanced odds for wetter than usual conditions across southern

Alaska and portions of the northwestern and north-central CONUS are consistent

with the idea of a developing La Nina. The wet signal across the Southeast

weakens rapidly from ASO to SON. The area of increased odds for below normal

amounts of precipitation is predicted to expand east-southeastward with time,

from ASO to OND. For NDJ and DJF 2020, a consensus of dynamical and statistical

guidance indicates a broadening area of above normal precipitation across the

northern CONUS, with elevated odds of below normal precipitation across most of

the southern tier of states. This pattern is reminiscent of a typical cold

season La Nina, given somewhat more information now than was available last

month. This northern wetness/southern dryness pattern is expected to persist

during JFM and FMA, with the dry signal gradually disappearing over the

Southeast. At the longer leads, MAM through ASO 2021, the tilt in the odds

towards above normal precipitation across parts of the central and eastern

CONUS is consistent with decadal trends . The area of favored below normal

precipitation for parts of the Southwest during MAM 2021 is consistent with

decadal trends . Elsewhere, Equal Chances (EC) of below, near, and above normal

seasonal accumulated precipitation amounts are favored.



FORECASTER: Anthony Artusa



The Climatic normals are based on conditions between 1981 and 2010, following

the World Meterological Organization convention of using the most recent 3

complete decades as the climatic reference period. The probability anomalies

for temperature and precipitation based on these new normals better represent

shorter term climatic anomalies than the forecasts based on older normals.



For a description of of the standard forecast tools - their skill- and the

forecast format please see our web page at

http://www.cpc.ncep.noaa.gov/products/predictions/long_range/tools.html

(Use Lower Cas e Letters)

Information on the formation of skill of the CAS forecasts may be found at:

http://www.cpc.ncep.noaa.gov/products/Soilmst_Monitoring/US/Outlook/outlook.shtm

l

(use lowercase letters)