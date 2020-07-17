Unusually hot weather expected to continue well into autumn

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Climate Prediction Center’s new monthly outlooks predict hotter than normal weather will continue, not only all summer, but through much of autumn. The precipitation outlook indicates an equal chance for above normal or below normal rainfall during the three month period August through October. Below are all outlooks for the next year, followed by a discussion of the reasoning behind the predictions.

SUMMARY OF THE OUTLOOK FOR NON-TECHNICAL USERS 
 
The August-September-October (ASO) 2020 temperature outlook favors above normal 
temperatures across all of the contiguous U.S. and Alaska. The ASO 
precipitation outlook favors above normal precipitation over southern portions 
of Alaska, including the Aleutian Islands and the Alaska Panhandle. Above 
normal precipitation is also favored for much of the Northern Great Plains and 
Upper Mississippi Valley, and all areas southeast of an approximate line that 
extends from southern New Jersey to southwestern Louisiana. There are elevated 
odds of below normal precipitation from southern Idaho and eastern Nevada 
across much of the Rockies to the south-central Great Plains region. Equal 
chances (EC) of below, near and above normal precipitation are indicated for 
northern Alaska, and for all remaining areas of the contiguous U.S. 
 
BASIS AND SUMMARY OF THE CURRENT LONG-LEAD OUTLOOKS 
Note: For Graphical Displays of the Forecast Tools Discussed Below See: 
http://www.cpc.ncep.noaa.gov/products/predictions/90day/tools/briefing 
 
CURRENT ATMOSPHERIC AND OCEANIC CONDITIONS 
 
Oceanic and atmospheric observations across the equatorial Pacific indicate 
ENSO-neutral conditions persisted into July. Observed sea-surface temperatures 
(SSTs) for the previous 30 days showed positive anomalies west of 170W and 
negative anomalies anomalies from about 150 degrees W longitude eastward to 
near the coast of South America. Positive subsurface temperature anomalies 
continued to be confined to the western Pacific, with negative temperature 
anomalies to a depth of 150 meters in the eastern Pacific. Integrated 
upper-ocean heat anomalies declined rapidly since earlier this spring, though 
they have since recovered to a value that is now slightly negative. Easterly 
low-level wind anomalies were present over the western low-latitude Pacific 
during the previous 30 days, with westerly upper-level wind anomalies along the 
equator over the western equatorial Pacific Ocean. Positive outgoing longwave 
radiation (OLR) anomalies, during this same period show suppressed convection 
across the western and central equatorial Pacific. Negative OLR anomalies were 
noted over portions of the Maritime Continent. 
 
PROGNOSTIC DISCUSSION OF SST FORECASTS 
 
The CPC SST Consolidation for the Nino 3.4 region indicates an SST anomaly 
declining to near -1.0C (well within La Nina territory) during the autumn, 
being significantly skewed by the colder outlying CFS solution. In contrast, 
the other inputs to the CPC SST Consolidation (the canonical correlation 
analysis (CCA), constructed analog (CA), and Markov statistical models) remain 
well within the Neutral tercile (predicted SST anomaly range between -0.5C and 
+0.5C). The CPC/IRI consensus forecast favors ENSO-neutral conditions through 
the Northern Hemisphere summer, with a possible La Nina developing this autumn 
(50%-55% chance). There are comparable odds (50% chance) of a La Nina this 
winter. 
 
PROGNOSTIC TOOLS USED FOR U.S. TEMPERATURE AND PRECIPITATION OUTLOOKS 
 
Tools used for the seasonal outlooks included dynamical model guidance such as 
the North American Multi-Model Ensemble (NMME) and the Calibration, Bridging, 
and Merging (CBaM) version of the NMME. Current soil moisture conditions played 
a role in the ASO temperature outlook, primarily across the southern Rockies 
and adjacent High Plains region. The seasonal consolidation tool, which 
includes dynamical model input from the NMME and various statistical tools such 
as regressions of observed temperature and precipitation on the CPC Nino 3.4 
SST consolidation, was used. The likelihood of either a neutral or weak cold 
event this autumn played a role in both temperature and precipitation outlooks. 
During the 2021 warm season decadal trends  were the primary source of climate 
signals. 
 
PROGNOSTIC DISCUSSION OF OUTLOOKS - ASO 2020 TO ASO 2021 
 
TEMPERATURE 
 
Above normal temperatures are likely across the entire CONUS and Alaska during 
ASO with the largest probabilities (60% or greater) over western Alaska, the 
southwestern CONUS including California, the Northeast, and southern Florida, 
based on excellent agreement among dynamical and statistical forecast tools, 
including a strong decadal signal. The primary change made from the previous 
outlook (valid for ASO 2020) includes a reduction of probabilities for above 
normal temperatures over the northwestern quarter of the CONUS, due in part to 
the expected development of a weak La Nina. A secondary change made from the 
previous outlook involves a slight reduction in probabilities for above normal 
temperatures from the Northern Great Plains southeastward across much of the 
Middle Mississippi Valley, as supported by many of the dynamical and 
statistical tools. Soil moisture was also a consideration for the updated ASO 
temperature outlook, especially over the Southwest and Southern High Plains 
region. With the delay in the onset of the Southwest summer monsoon favoring 
increased chances of above normal temperatures, pre-existing drought across the 
region is expected to worsen, in part due to reduced evapotranspiration and its 
impact on local moisture recycling. In SON and OND, the continuing trend in 
delayed sea ice formation near Alaska's North Slope supports odds of at least 
70% for above normal temperatures in that area. Across the northwestern CONUS, 
probabilities for above normal temperatures continue to gradually decline from 
previous respective outlooks, as supported by various tools and aligned with 
the expected development of a weak La Nina this autumn. The bridging component 
of the CBaM tool (which uses statistical relationships between NMME Nino 3.4 
forecasts and U.S. surface temperature and precipitation) also picks up on a 
cooler solution across the Northwest. In the Northeast, strong trends  favoring 
above normal temperatures in ASO and SON begin to weaken in OND. By NDJ and DJF 
2020, the weak tilt towards above normal temperatures over eastern and southern 
portions of Alaska, and the north-central CONUS, give way to Equal Chances 
(EC), in part due to increased temperature variability at this time of year, 
and increased odds of La Nina. The outlooks from JFM to MAM 2021 are based on a 
general consensus of statistical and dynamical models  and tools, and to some 
degree on La Nina composites, even though the odds for a La Nina this winter 
stand at 50%. During these three seasons (JFM to MAM 2021), there are increased 
chances for below normal temperatures at various times across northern border 
states between the Upper Great Lakes region and the coast of Washington state. 
Probabilities for above normal temperatures are greatest (at least 50%) over 
the southern CONUS. For the remaining seasons, AMJ through ASO 2021, the 
temperature outlooks are based primarily on decadal timescale trends . 
 
PRECIPITATION 
 
During ASO, above normal precipitation amounts are favored across southern and 
much of western Alaska, and the Northern Plains and adjacent portions of the 
Upper Mississippi Valley, due to a general consensus of dynamical and 
statistical guidance, and expected influences from a possible weak La Nina. 
Above normal precipitation amounts are also indicated over the southeastern 
portion of the CONUS, about as far north as Delaware and as far west as western 
Louisiana. This is supported by the CFS and the Final CON tool (which uses the 
CCA, CA, ENSO-OCN tool, and dynamical NMME guidance). This broad signal for 
abnormal wetness is also consistent with long-track tropical cyclones that 
often develop over the deep tropics of the eastern Atlantic during August and 
September and eventually go on to influence the Southeast CONUS. Below normal 
precipitation amounts are favored from eastern Nevada and southern Idaho 
southeastward into the south-central Plains. This is based largely on the Stat 
CON tool (which uses the CCA, CA, and ENSO-OCN tools, but does not use 
dynamical NMME guidance) with some contribution from longer-term trends . In SON 
and OND, the continuing trend in delayed sea ice formation in the vicinity of 
the Beaufort Sea, resulting in a prolonged period of open water and available 
moisture, increases the odds for above normal precipitation across the North 
Slope region. Enhanced odds for wetter than usual conditions across southern 
Alaska and portions of the northwestern and north-central CONUS are consistent 
with the idea of a developing La Nina. The wet signal across the Southeast 
weakens rapidly from ASO to SON. The area of increased odds for below normal 
amounts of precipitation is predicted to expand east-southeastward with time, 
from ASO to OND. For NDJ and DJF 2020, a consensus of dynamical and statistical 
guidance indicates a broadening area of above normal precipitation across the 
northern CONUS, with elevated odds of below normal precipitation across most of 
the southern tier of states. This pattern is reminiscent of a typical cold 
season La Nina, given somewhat more information now than was available last 
month. This northern wetness/southern dryness pattern is expected to persist 
during JFM and FMA, with the dry signal gradually disappearing over the 
Southeast. At the longer leads, MAM through ASO 2021, the tilt in the odds 
towards above normal precipitation across parts of the central and eastern 
CONUS is consistent with decadal trends . The area of favored below normal 
precipitation for parts of the Southwest during MAM 2021 is consistent with 
decadal trends . Elsewhere, Equal Chances (EC) of below, near, and above normal 
seasonal accumulated precipitation amounts are favored. 
 
FORECASTER: Anthony Artusa 
 
The Climatic normals are based on conditions between 1981 and 2010, following 
the World Meterological Organization convention of using the most recent 3 
complete decades as the climatic reference period.  The probability anomalies 
for temperature and precipitation based on these new normals better represent 
shorter term climatic anomalies than the forecasts based on older normals. 
 
For a description of of the standard forecast tools - their skill- and the 
forecast format please see our web page at 
http://www.cpc.ncep.noaa.gov/products/predictions/long_range/tools.html 
(Use Lower Cas e Letters) 
Information on the formation of skill of the CAS forecasts may be found at: 
http://www.cpc.ncep.noaa.gov/products/Soilmst_Monitoring/US/Outlook/outlook.shtm 
l 
(use lowercase letters)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 -Day and Hourly for Category

7 Day Forecast

Friday

101° / 76°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 101° 76°

Saturday

98° / 76°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 98° 76°

Sunday

98° / 77°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 98° 77°

Monday

99° / 77°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 99° 77°

Tuesday

99° / 77°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 10% 99° 77°

Wednesday

100° / 78°
Slight chance of a thunderstorm
Slight chance of a thunderstorm 10% 100° 78°

Thursday

100° / 78°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 100° 78°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

100°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
100°

97°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
97°

92°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
92°

90°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
90°

89°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
89°

87°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
87°

84°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
84°

83°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
83°

81°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
81°

78°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

77°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

80°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

81°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

83°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

89°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
89°

91°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
91°

94°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
94°

96°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
96°

98°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
98°

98°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
98°

More Weather Tools

Low Water Crossing & Road Closures

Rainfall Amounts Map

Austin & Central Texas Local Radar

Allergy Report

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss