Tropical Storm Laura forms in the Atlantic, could make landfall early next week

MIAMI, Fla. (AP/KXAN) — Tropical Storm Laura has formed in the Atlantic, becoming the latest in a record-active storm season.

KXAN meteorologist David Yeomans has been tracking two storms in the Atlantic, heading toward the Gulf of Mexico, since they were tropical depressions just forming earlier this week.

There’s a chance the other storm, Tropical Depression No. 14, develops into a tropical storm, and both could even develop into hurricanes as they approach the U.S. early next week.

Tropical Storm Laura is tracking to potentially hit the Louisiana coast. Tropical Depression 14 is the storm that could potentially hit the South Texas coast next week in the same time frame. Once it forms into a Tropical Storm, it will take the name Marco.

The new tropical storm was centered about 230 miles (375 kilometers) east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands Friday morning, with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph). It was heading west at 21 mph (33 kph), according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

Forecasters earlier described it as as a disorganized storm with a very uncertain future. The Hurricane Center said it might degenerate, or it might blow up into a major hurricane that could hit Florida by Monday or Tuesday and then the Gulf Coast.

The current forecast track, also highly uncertain, would carry it just north of Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Cuba, across the Bahamas en route to the U.S.

Meanwhile, Tropical Depression 14 was nearing the coast of Honduras Friday morning, and the U.S. National Hurricane Center said it was expected to veer northwest and cut across the tip of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula Sunday, possibly at or near hurricane force. A hurricane watch was in effect for the strip of coast containing Tulum, Playa del Carmen and Cancun, as well as Cozumel island.

From there, the long-term forecast track would carry it to the U.S. Gulf Coast, perhaps Texas or Louisiana, by Tuesday or Wednesday — again, possibly, as a hurricane

En route, it’s likely to soak flood-prone eastern Honduras, the Cayman Islands and parts of the Yucatan.

On Friday morning, it was centered about 160 miles (255 kilometers) east of the Honduran resort island of Roatan with 35 mph (55 kph) winds. It was headed west-northwest at 12 mph (19 kph).

In the Pacific, former Category 4 Hurricane Genevieve was weakening and heading further out to sea after a glancing blow to the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula, where it caused at least two deaths and knocked out power to a large part of the Los Cabos area.

The Hurricane Center said Tropical Storm Genevieve had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph) and was centered about 145 miles (235 kilometers) west of Cabo San Lazaro, Mexico.

It was heading west-northwest at 9 mph (15 kph).