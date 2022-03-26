TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Travis County Fire Rescue says they’ve seen several brush fires already Saturday as Central Texas prepares for a weekend of high fire danger.

TCFR tweeted that there were brush fires along highway 130 and 71 and FM 973. All of those are under control and crews are mopping up, they said.

Very low humidity combined with gusty winds today have prompted a Red Flag Warning for the entire viewing area through 8pm. Outdoor burning will create a significant danger, and in many counties it is currently banned.

