Tracking the two confirmed tornadoes that touched down in Central Texas Sunday morning

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) — A complex of severe thunderstorms produced at least two confirmed tornadoes early this morning, and we are working to find out if there may have been more than that.

The first tornado touched down northeast of Fredericksburg just after 4:30 a.m. KXAN storm chaser Jeff Mangum saw the tornado cross 1631 right in front of him.

As is typical with severe thunderstorms, the rotation appeared to weaken thereafter as the storms moved from northeastern Gillespie into northwestern Blanco County.

The storm then produced another confirmed tornado in the Round Mountain area south of Marble Falls, reported by the National Weather Service at around 5:30 in the morning. The possible track of that tornado that was confirmed near Round Mountain crossed Highway 281 south of Marble Falls, then appeared to weaken as it moved north of Spicewood.

The National Weather Service reports that during this time in extreme southern Burnet County, there may have briefly been two tornadoes side-by-side.

The same storm’s rotational signature then quickly tightened up as it moved north of Jonestown and toward the Highway 183 corridor. There was likely a tornado at this point, but we have not yet received any damage reports nor confirmation.

Fortunately, the rotation appeared to weaken just as this potential tornado approached Lakeline Blvd. between New Hope Drive and Crystal Falls Parkway, and the storm was no longer severe nor tornado-warned as it moved across the most populated area of Cedar Park then toward Georgetown.