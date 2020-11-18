Tracking the Tropics: Iota dissipates, watching two other areas of development

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Iota has officially dissipated, according to the National Hurricane Center, which has issued its last advisory on the tropical cyclone. It made landfall in Nicaragua on Monday night as a strong Category 4 storm with winds of 155 mph.

This was just two weeks after Hurricane Eta made landfall just 15 miles north.

Flash and river flooding is still expected across portions of Central Amercia as rain continues to fall with the remnants of Iota.

Unlike Eta, the remnants of Iota will not move back north and the United States will not be affected.

There are now two other areas being monitored by the National Hurricane Center for potential development.

The first area is in the southern Caribbean Sea. The NHC has gradually lowered the chance for the area of showers and storms to organize. However, they still say a broad area of low pressure could form slowly over the next few days.

Either way, another round of heavy rain will move in to southern portions of Central America causing new flooding concerns in areas recovering from Eta and Iota.

A second area of potential development would be northeast of the Bahamas. It would be a non-tropical area of low pressure developing along an old frontal boundary but this would be of no concern to the United States.

The next two names on the Greek alphabet would be Kappa and Lambda.

There have been 30 names storms in total for the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. Of those storms, 13 were hurricanes and 6 of those were major hurricanes. This equates to a well above-normal hurricane season.

The season runs through then end of November.