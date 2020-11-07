Tracking the Tropics: Eta forecast to strengthen as it heads toward South Florida

Weather

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Eta, now a tropical depression with 35 mph winds, is forecast to strengthen as it moves northeastward over the Caribbean and toward Cuba and Florida this weekend.

Eta, once a powerful Category 4 hurricane, weakened to a tropical depression Wednesday, but is still bringing heavy rains and life-threatening flooding to parts of Central America on Friday, the National Hurricane Center said. The storm set off mudslides in Nicaragua and Honduras and is believed to have killed dozens of people.

At 7 a.m. ET Friday, Eta was about 65 miles east of Belize City, Belize and 410 miles west-southwest of Grand Cayman with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. It was moving north at 7 mph.

The system is forecast to become a tropical storm on Friday with further strengthening possible.

The forecast track shows the system crossing the northwestern Caribbean Sea Friday, nearing the Cayman Islands Saturday, and Cuba Saturday night and Sunday.

Eta’s remnants could dump 10 to 20 inches of rain on the Cayman Islands and portions of Cuba. The Bahamas and South Florida could see 5 to 10 inches of rain.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 -Day and Hourly for Category

7 Day Forecast

Friday

80° / 59°
Clear
Clear 10% 80° 59°

Saturday

82° / 62°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 82° 62°

Sunday

84° / 64°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 84° 64°

Monday

83° / 65°
Morning showers
Morning showers 0% 83° 65°

Tuesday

80° / 52°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 20% 80° 52°

Wednesday

79° / 59°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 79° 59°

Thursday

80° / 55°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 80° 55°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

63°

12 AM
Clear
0%
63°

61°

1 AM
Clear
0%
61°

60°

2 AM
Clear
0%
60°

59°

3 AM
Clear
0%
59°

58°

4 AM
Clear
0%
58°

57°

5 AM
Clear
0%
57°

57°

6 AM
Clear
10%
57°

57°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
57°

60°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
60°

66°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
66°

70°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
70°

74°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
74°

77°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

79°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

80°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

81°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

80°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

78°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

75°

6 PM
Clear
0%
75°

72°

7 PM
Clear
0%
72°

70°

8 PM
Clear
0%
70°

68°

9 PM
Clear
0%
68°

66°

10 PM
Clear
0%
66°

65°

11 PM
Clear
0%
65°

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss