Tornado flips RVs, topples roofs in Llano County

LLANO COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Two tornadoes touched down early Sunday morning causing damage in parts of Central Texas.

One of the tornadoes that touched down was at an RV park in the Round Mountain area in Blanco County around 5:30 a.m. The tornado tracked across Highway 281 south of Marble Falls, then appeared to weaken as it moved north of Spicewood in Burnet County.

Castell in Llano County was also hit by destructive winds, causing damage to roof tops, knocking down trees and flipping RVs.

Tornado damage after Sunday’s severe weather. (Photo courtesy Gilbert Bennett, Llano County OEM)

According to Llano County’s Emergency Management Coordinator Gilbert Bennett, no one was injured by the tornado. The high winds tossed debris and limbs from large oak trees and knocked three mobile trailers onto their sides.

The Texas Department of Transportation is working to clear the roads.