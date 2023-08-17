The sun shines through a tree on Aug, 17, 2023. (KXAN Photo/Christopher Adams)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As the record-breaking heatwave continues, Thursday was the third-hottest day ever recorded in the city of Austin.

Camp Mabry, Austin’s official weather reporting site, hit a high temperature of 110° at 3:16 p.m. Thursday.

That ties as the third-hottest temperature ever recorded in the city. It’s also the second-hottest day ever observed in the month of August. Records for Austin date back to the 1890s.

Only Sept. 5, 2000, and Aug. 28, 2011, were hotter than today. Both of those days saw high temperatures of 112°.

Meanwhile, Thursday was the fourth-hottest day ever at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, with a high temperature of 109° set at 3:17 p.m.

As of Thursday, Camp Mabry has hit 100° or above for 41 days in a row, smashing the previous record of 27 days, set in 2011.