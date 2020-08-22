Thousands of power outages reported across Austin area as storms move through Saturday morning

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Lighter storms moved over the Austin-metro area on Saturday morning, with heavier downpours — and severe thunderstorm warnings — in surrounding counties.

Stick with KXAN on-air and online as we continue watching this morning’s storms.

Weather Blog

7:55 a.m.

4,000 customers are currently without power, Austin Energy reports. Crews are working to restore power.

7:40 a.m.

More power outages reported in Northwest Hills, North Shoal Creek, downtown Austin, Westgate and near Anderson Mill.

7:30 a.m.

7:15 a.m.

Saturday morning storms in east Austin.

Clouds over Llano, Texas

Clouds in Llano, Texas (Courtesy of Donny Carpenter_

7:10 a.m.

Austin Energy reports that thousands of people are without power. About 1,512 homes west of Austin and about 1,169 in Bee Cave have no power — in addition to many in nearby areas like Steiner Ranch, Hudson Bend and Sunset Valley.

6:45 a.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 -Day and Hourly for Category

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

99° / 75°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 30% 99° 75°

Sunday

101° / 76°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 101° 76°

Monday

102° / 77°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 102° 77°

Tuesday

98° / 76°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 40% 98° 76°

Wednesday

101° / 77°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 30% 101° 77°

Thursday

101° / 76°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 30% 101° 76°

Friday

103° / 76°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 103° 76°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

85°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
12%
85°

88°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
88°

90°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
7%
90°

92°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
9%
92°

94°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
9%
94°

95°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
95°

94°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
94°

92°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
92°

91°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
91°

89°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
11%
89°

86°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
12%
86°

83°

10 PM
Clear
9%
83°

81°

11 PM
Clear
0%
81°

80°

12 AM
Clear
0%
80°

78°

1 AM
Clear
10%
78°

77°

2 AM
Clear
10%
77°

76°

3 AM
Clear
10%
76°

76°

4 AM
Clear
10%
76°

75°

5 AM
Clear
10%
75°

75°

6 AM
Clear
10%
75°

74°

7 AM
Clear
10%
74°

76°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
76°

80°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
80°

85°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
85°

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss