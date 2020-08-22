Thousands of power outages reported across Austin area as storms move through Saturday morning

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Lighter storms moved over the Austin-metro area on Saturday morning, with heavier downpours — and severe thunderstorm warnings — in surrounding counties.

Stick with KXAN on-air and online as we continue watching this morning’s storms.

Weather Blog

7:55 a.m.

4,000 customers are currently without power, Austin Energy reports. Crews are working to restore power.

7:40 a.m.

More power outages reported in Northwest Hills, North Shoal Creek, downtown Austin, Westgate and near Anderson Mill.

7:30 a.m.

7:15 a.m.

Saturday morning storms in east Austin.

Clouds over Llano, Texas

Clouds in Llano, Texas (Courtesy of Donny Carpenter_

7:10 a.m.

Austin Energy reports that thousands of people are without power. About 1,512 homes west of Austin and about 1,169 in Bee Cave have no power — in addition to many in nearby areas like Steiner Ranch, Hudson Bend and Sunset Valley.

6:45 a.m.