AUSTIN (KXAN) — It was a year of extremes: 2023 brought Austin’s hottest summer on record and also the worst ice storm on record. More than 4,000 acres were burned by wildfires across Central Texas, and the city experienced its costliest hailstorm ever.

Here’s a look back at some of the biggest weather stories of the year.

Worst ice storm on record

At 6:35 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, Meteorologist Kristen Currie told KXAN viewers, “This Winter Storm Warning has expanded and extended. The icing threat is worsening. It’s only going to get worse through the day.”

The storm she was referring to would become Austin’s worst ice storm in recorded history.

Trees covered in ice in northwest Austin on Feb. 1, 2023. (Courtesy Scott Ramsay Images)

Trees covered in ice in northwest Austin on Feb. 1, 2023. (Courtesy Scott Ramsay Images)

Crepe myrtles bend from the weight of ice, forming a tunnel in Cedar Park on Feb. 1, 2023. (Courtesy Rachael Jennison)

Ice accumulates on a tree branch in Dripping Springs on Feb. 1, 2023. (Courtesy Heather Nichols)

Ice accumulation near Pedernales Falls State Park on Feb. 1, 2023. (KXAN Viewer Photo)

Icy scenes in south Austin on Feb. 1, 2023. (Courtesy Abigail Diltz)

Southern Llano County during winter storm on Jan. 31, 2023. (Courtesy: Will F. Leverett)

Southern Llano County during winter storm on Jan. 31, 2023. (Courtesy: Will F. Leverett)

Southern Llano County during winter storm on Jan. 31, 2023. (Courtesy: Will F. Leverett)

Frozen fountain in Buchanan Dam on Jan. 31, 2023. (KXAN Viewer Photo)

Frozen windmill in Georgetown on Feb. 1, 2023. (Courtesy Michelle Vogelman)

Ice on trees in northwest Austin on Jan. 31, 2023. (Courtesy Alexandra Herman)

Ice build up on a plant in Dripping Springs on Jan. 31, 2023. (Courtesy Callie Brown)

Icicles form in Georgetown on Feb. 1, 2023. (KXAN Viewer Photo)

Icy tree in Austin on Feb. 1, 2023. (Courtesy Krystle Gervais)

Icy tree in Manor on Feb. 1, 2023. (Courtesy Lisa Sturm)

Icy view in Long Canyon on Feb. 2, 2023. (KXAN Viewer Photo)

Frozen redbud blossom in the Meridian neighborhood of southwest Austin on Feb. 1, 2023. (Courtesy David Christie)

Ice accumulation in downtown Austin on Feb. 1, 2023. (Courtesy Brian Jepson)

Ice accumulation in downtown Austin on Feb. 1, 2023. (Courtesy Brian Jepson)

Ice accumulation in downtown Austin on Feb. 1, 2023. (Courtesy Brian Jepson)

Frozen dandelion in Dripping Springs on Feb. 1, 2023. (KXAN Viewer Photo)

A frozen tree in downtown Austin on Feb. 1, 2023. (KXAN Viewer Photo)

Ice in the Amberwood neighborhood of Kyle on Feb. 1, 2023. (Courtesy Ying Li)

Ice in the Amberwood neighborhood of Kyle on Feb. 1, 2023. (Courtesy Ying Li)

Frozen tree branches in Dripping Springs on Feb. 1, 2023. (Courtesy Callie)

A frozen car mirror in Dripping Springs on Feb. 1, 2023. (Courtesy Callie)

A frozen dandelion in Dripping Springs on Feb. 1, 2023. (Courtesy Callie)

A frozen fire hydrant in Dripping Springs on Feb. 1, 2023. (Courtesy Callie)

Icicles hang from a fence in Dripping Springs on Feb. 1, 2023. (Courtesy Callie)

Icicles hang from a light in Dripping Springs on Feb. 1, 2023. (Courtesy Callie)

A frozen dandelion in Dripping Springs on Feb. 1, 2023. (Courtesy Callie)

Ice engulfs branches of a tree near Pedernales Falls State Park on Feb. 1, 2023. (KXAN Viewer Photo)

Ice that fell from a power line in Round Rock on Feb. 2, 2023. (Courtesy Shayne McMillen)

Ice that fell from a power line in Round Rock on Feb. 2, 2023. (Courtesy Shayne McMillen)

Ice that fell from a power line in northwest Travis County on Feb. 2, 2023. (Courtesy Laura Dow)

Ice on Bradford Pear tree in Weir on Feb. 2, 2023. (Courtesy Valerie Koy)

Icy scene in Blanco on Feb. 2, 2023. (KXAN Viewer Photo)

Frozen street sign in Georgetown on Feb. 2, 2023. (KXAN Viewer Photo)

Icy forms on cactus off RM 620 in northwest Austin on Feb. 1, 2023. (Courtesy Susan Andres)

Frozen windmill in Walburg on Feb. 2, 2023. (Courtesy Cathy Ramsey)

Frozen windmill in Leander on Feb. 1, 2023. (KXAN Viewer Photo)

Ice buildup on trees in Steiner Ranch on Feb. 1, 2023. (KXAN Viewer Photo)

Ice buildup on trees in Steiner Ranch on Feb. 1, 2023. (KXAN Viewer Photo)

Icicles hang from a plane serving as a welcome sign at Lakeway Airport on Feb. 1, 2023. (Courtesy Marshall James)

Ice covers a pickup truck in south Austin on Feb. 1, 2023. (Courtesy Brendan)

Ice covers a pickup truck in south Austin on Feb. 1, 2023. (Courtesy Brendan)

Ice covers a pickup truck in south Austin on Feb. 1, 2023. (Courtesy Brendan)

Frozen wind chime in Sun City, Georgetown, on Feb. 1, 2023. (Courtesy Michael Long)

Icicles hang from a branch in north Austin on Feb. 1, 2023. (KXAN Viewer Photo)

Icy scenes in west Austin on Feb. 1, 2023. (KXAN Viewer Photo)

Icy scenes in west Austin on Feb. 1, 2023. (KXAN Viewer Photo)

Icy scenes in west Austin on Feb. 1, 2023. (KXAN Viewer Photo)

Ice accumulation in the Jester Estates neighborhood of Austin on Feb. 2, 2023. (Courtesy Ethan Reish)

Icy scenes in Dripping Springs on Feb. 1, 2023. (Courtesy Christina Drake)

Icy scenes in Dripping Springs on Feb. 1, 2023. (Courtesy Christina Drake)

Icy scenes in Dripping Springs on Feb. 1, 2023. (Courtesy Christina Drake)

Icy scenes in Dripping Springs on Feb. 1, 2023. (Courtesy Christina Drake)

Icy scenes in Dripping Springs on Feb. 1, 2023. (Courtesy Christina Drake)

Icy scenes in Dripping Springs on Feb. 1, 2023. (Courtesy Christina Drake)

Icy trees in Wimberley on Feb. 1, 2023. (Courtesy Indy Guest)

Ice hangs from a bald eagle yard ornament in Wimberley on Feb. 1, 2023. (Courtesy Indy Guest)

Frozen crepe myrtle in Steiner Ranch on Feb. 1, 2023. (Courtesy Lareina Curtis-Wellings)

Frozen apple blossom in the Colony Park neighborhood of east Austin on Feb. 1, 2023. (KXAN Viewer Photo)

Frozen apple blossom in the Colony Park neighborhood of east Austin on Feb. 1, 2023. (KXAN Viewer Photo)

An icy tree in the Colony Park neighborhood of east Austin on Feb. 1, 2023. (KXAN Viewer Photo)

Large icicles form in Leander on Feb. 1, 2023. (Courtesy Karin Horn)

Icicles form in West Lake Hills on Feb. 1, 2023. (Courtesy Dwayne Mann Photography)

Icicles form in West Lake Hills on Feb. 1, 2023. (Courtesy Dwayne Mann Photography)

Icicles form in West Lake Hills on Feb. 1, 2023. (Courtesy Dwayne Mann Photography)

Icicles form in West Lake Hills on Feb. 1, 2023. (Courtesy Dwayne Mann Photography)

Icy landscape in Del Valle on Feb. 1, 2023. (Courtesy Debra)

Icy landscape in Del Valle on Feb. 1, 2023. (Courtesy Debra)

An icy scene in Manor on Feb. 1, 2023. (Courtesy John M. Webb)

Ice near the Round Rock/Georgetown border on Feb. 1, 2023. (Courtesy Carolyn Mabarak)

Ice near the Round Rock/Georgetown border on Feb. 1, 2023. (Courtesy Carolyn Mabarak)

Ice near the Round Rock/Georgetown border on Feb. 1, 2023. (Courtesy Carolyn Mabarak)

Ice covers cacti in Dripping Springs on Feb. 1, 2023. (KXAN Viewer Photo)

Icicles hang from a bird feeder in Georgetown on Feb. 1, 2023. (Courtesy Donna B.)

An icy landscape in Pflugerville on Feb. 1, 2023. (Courtesy Victoria)

Frozen peach blossom in the Copperfield neighborhood in northeast Austin on Feb. 1, 2023. (Courtesy Michael Mares Mendoza)

Frozen peach blossom in the Copperfield neighborhood in northeast Austin on Feb. 1, 2023. (Courtesy Michael Mares Mendoza)

Frozen peach blossom in the Copperfield neighborhood in northeast Austin on Feb. 1, 2023. (Courtesy Michael Mares Mendoza)

An icy scene in Coupland on Feb. 1, 2023. (KXAN Viewer Photo)

Frozen flowers in the Easton Park neighborhood in southeast Austin on Feb. 1, 2023. (Courtesy Forrest McCoy)

Frozen flowers in the Easton Park neighborhood in southeast Austin on Feb. 1, 2023. (Courtesy Forrest McCoy)

Large icicles form near Dripping Springs on Feb. 1, 2023. (Courtesy Helge Alsguth)

An icy tree in northwest Austin on Feb. 1, 2023. (Courtesy John Robinson)

A frozen lamp post in the Vizcaya neighborhood near Round Rock on Feb. 1, 2023. (KXAN Viewer Photo)

Ice slides off a stop sign in the Vizcaya neighborhood near Round Rock on Feb. 2, 2023. (KXAN Viewer Photo)

Icy trees in Pflugerville on Feb. 2, 2023. (KXAN Viewer Photo)

Icy trees in Pflugerville on Feb. 2, 2023. (KXAN Viewer Photo)

Icy trees in Pflugerville on Feb. 2, 2023. (KXAN Viewer Photo)

Mold of ice from a fire hydrant in north Austin on Feb. 2, 2023. (KXAN Viewer Photo)

Icy trees in the Teravista neighborhood in Round Rock on Feb. 2, 2023. (Courtesy Donna Staten)

Icy trees in the Teravista neighborhood in Round Rock on Feb. 2, 2023. (Courtesy Donna Staten)

Icy trees in the Teravista neighborhood in Round Rock on Feb. 2, 2023. (Courtesy Donna Staten)

Icy trees in the Teravista neighborhood in Round Rock on Feb. 2, 2023. (Courtesy Donna Staten)

Icy trees in the Teravista neighborhood in Round Rock on Feb. 2, 2023. (Courtesy Donna Staten)

Icy trees in the Teravista neighborhood in Round Rock on Feb. 2, 2023. (Courtesy Donna Staten)

Icicles form on tree leaves in the Allandale neighborhood of Austin on Feb. 2, 2023. (Courtesy Steve Oleson)

Thick ice accumulation near Bee Cave on Feb. 2, 2023. (Courtesy Kelly Thomas)

Thick ice accumulation near Bee Cave on Feb. 2, 2023. (Courtesy Kelly Thomas)

Thick ice accumulation near Bee Cave on Feb. 2, 2023. (Courtesy Kelly Thomas)

Thick ice accumulation near Bee Cave on Feb. 2, 2023. (Courtesy Kelly Thomas)

Icicles hang from a frozen branch in Wimberley on Feb. 2, 2023. (KXAN Viewer Photo)

A frozen fence in Dripping Springs on Feb. 2, 2023. (Courtesy Callie)

Icicles hang from a lawn chair in Dripping Springs on Feb. 2, 2023. (Courtesy Callie)

A frozen plant in Dripping Springs on Feb. 2, 2023. (Courtesy Callie)

Ice in Dripping Springs on Feb. 2, 2023. (Courtesy Callie)

Frozen dandelions in Dripping Springs on Feb. 2, 2023. (Courtesy Callie)

Ice in Dripping Springs on Feb. 2, 2023. (Courtesy Callie)

An icy tree in Round Rock on Feb. 2, 2023. (Courtesy Anne Swan)

Ice accumulation in the Jester Estates neighborhood of Austin on Feb. 2, 2023. (Courtesy Ethan Reish)

Ice accumulation in the Jester Estates neighborhood of Austin on Feb. 2, 2023. (Courtesy Ethan Reish)

Ice accumulation on a gate in Round Rock on Feb. 2, 2023. (Courtesy Lisa Peers)

Ice accumulation on a gate in Round Rock on Feb. 2, 2023. (Courtesy Lisa Peers)

A frozen barbed-wire fence in Driftwood on Feb. 2, 2023. (KXAN Viewer Photo)

Camp Mabry, Austin’s official weather reporting site, received 0.69″ of ice, a new record. That was the second-highest total in all of Central Texas, behind a report of 0.80″ near Llano. Chief Meteorologist David Yeomans called the totals “mind-blowing.” The impact was severe.

“I cannot recall an ice event like this, within the city limits of Austin, in which so much ice accumulated on power lines. Not even one,” KXAN Meteorologist Jim Spencer said. “We’ve had some ice storms, yes. We’ve got some bad ones, maybe worse ones toward the Hill Country. But in the city, I do not recall an ice storm since I started back in 1990 that put this much ice across such a wide area of Austin.”

The weight of ice caused tree limbs to fall across the area. The Texas A&M Forest Service estimated the storm damaged 10.5 million trees in the Austin area, or 30% of the city’s tree canopy.

The city went on to collect more than 170,000 tons of debris as Austinities cleaned up the mess, enough to fill Q2 Stadium more than four times over.

As tree limbs fell, power lines came down with them, plunging thousands into the dark — and the cold. At the peak at 3:49 p.m. on Feb. 1, a total of 173,879 Austin Energy customers were without power, approximately 31.6% of all the utility’s customers. Some of them waited 10 days for power to return.

In total, Austin Energy data showed almost 375,000 customer outages were reported between Feb. 1 and Feb. 12.

The city’s response to the ice storm came under intense scrutiny, eventually leading to the firing of City Manager Spencer Cronk on Feb. 15. Austin Energy General Manager Jackie Sargent later retired at the end of March. An after-action report released in October detailed several improvements needed in future emergency response efforts, from communications to shelter management.

“The magnitude of damage caused communication barriers and breakdowns immediately after the storm,” the report read. “For example, due to the complexity and volume of the outages, Austin Energy and other utility providers could not provide its customers with accurate estimated times of restoration.”

Hottest year on record

Anyone hoping that an ice storm meant the rest of the year would be colder than usual was in for a rude awakening. In fact, 2023 was Austin’s hottest year on record, with weather data available back to the 1890s.

The average temperature this year, with every daily high and low taken into account, was 72.2°, beating the previous record of 72.1°, set in 2017.

The summer was particularly hot. In fact, it was the hottest meteorological summer — defined as the months of June, July and August — ever recorded at Austin’s airport.

In those three months, the average temperature at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport was 87.1°, beating the previous record of 86.7°, set in 1954. Camp Mabry’s average summer temperature was 89.4°, just 0.1° shy of tying the record there, set in 2011.

The abnormally hot summer can be seen in the chart below, which shows how high temperatures each day compared to average. Days in red were hotter than normal.

July was the hottest on record at Camp Mabry. August and September were both the second-hottest, and June was the sixth-hottest.

Austin hit the triple digits for the first time on June 9, about a month ahead of normal, and went on to do it 80 days in total. Only 2011 saw more days at or above 100°.

Austin set a new record for most triple-digit days in a row. Every day between July 8 and Aug. 21 hit at least 100° — 45 days in total. The previous record was 27 days, set in 2011.

The airport hit 100° for 44 days in a row, between July 29 and Sept. 10, almost doubling the previous record of 23, set in both 1951 and 1998.

Extreme heat was the name of the game this year. Camp Mabry reached 110° on Aug. 17 — tying as the third-hottest temperature ever recorded in the city. The heat index reached a staggering 118° on June 21, a new all-time record.

And we set not one but two new records for most days at or above 105° in a row, first between July 10 and 20, and again between Aug. 4 and 15. The previous record of nine days had stood for 100 years.

Summer of wildfires

In addition to being incredibly hot, the summer of 2023 was also incredibly dry. July and August combined saw just 0.15″ of rain at Camp Mabry, more than 4.5″ below average.

The hot, dry conditions contributed to several wildfires across Central Texas. Almost 60 fires sparked throughout the 15-county KXAN viewing area this year, burning more than 4,000 acres in total.

Photo of the Moore Peak Fire in Llano County as seen from Kingsland. (Courtesy Max Galyen) Airtanker drops retardant on Powder Keg Pine fire in Bastrop County on Aug. 1, 2023 (Courtesy Shaley Klumker) Burned land from the Oak Grove Fire (KXAN Photo). A helicopter drops water on the Parmer Lane Fire in Cedar Park on Aug. 8, 2023. (Courtesy Andrew Binkard) The Ruby Ranch Fire burns near Buda on July 18, 2023. (KXAN Viewer Photo) The Oak Grove Fire in Hays County. (Courtesy: Texas A&M Forest Service)

The largest fire was the Moore Peak Fire, which burned 707 acres in Llano County in mid July. The Texas A&M Forest Service said the fire was likely started by someone operating machinery.

A Hays County home was destroyed in the Oak Grove Fire in August, which burned 365 acres near San Marcos. Tosca Cesaretti told KXAN’s Kelly Wiley her land was destroyed, but thankfully her house was saved.

“When we left yesterday, fleeing for our lives, I was so numb, feeling like I had lost everything,” Cesaretti said. “When we were leaving, we felt the heat. There were embers falling.”

Damage to an apartment complex after the Parmer Lane Fire in Cedar Park, as seen on Aug. 9, 2023. (Courtesy Ryder Griffith)

On Aug. 8, a 37-acre wildfire sparked in Cedar Park. The Parmer Lane Fire destroyed an apartment building and damaged two others. Two people were treated for minor injuries.

Single mom Makayla Cray walked KXAN’s Jala Washington through the scary moments trying to evacuate with her three-week-old baby.

“I had probably two minutes to get her and my cat out from underneath the bed, with the carrier, and get out the door,” Cray said. “And by time made it to my car, I could already see the flames.”

Amazon delivery driver Mateo Orosco said he almost got trapped in a neighborhood next to where the fire started. He urged neighbors to evacuate as burning embers sparked new fires on the front lawns of homes.

“There was so much smoke,” Orosco said. “I was honking through the neighborhood trying to let everybody know.”

Flash flooding catches drivers off guard

When it did rain in 2023, it came too much at once. On April 20, more than 4″ of rain fell in north Austin in just one hour. Storm totals of 5.61″ were recorded near Wells Branch, while 4.52″ was measured in Jollyville.

Walnut Creek received 1.52″ of rain in just 15 minutes, causing flash flooding. The creek surged to 23 feet deep, with about a fifth of the flow of Niagara Falls. The Austin Fire Department conducted 10 water rescues, while emergency crews in Pflugerville saved 16 people from cars stuck in rising water.

Around 20-30 cars were stranded at U.S. Highway 183 and Duval Road, as people unknowingly drove into chest-deep water on the service road. Meanwhile, several homes on Mearns Meadow Boulevard were surrounded by floodwater, with water even entering some homes.

“It turned into just a full-blown river, and it was running right through the property,” Ben Haugh, owner of All Nation Restoration told KXAN’s Mercedez Hernandez. “Big trees, other people’s cars from upstream were coming down, cargo trailers, boat trailers. Just stuff that was swept off the banks with no warning.”

By the end of the year, Camp Mabry and the airport both received almost 27″ of rain. At Camp Mabry, the total was more than 9″ below normal.

On the whole, it wasn’t a great year for the Highland Lakes. The water level on Lake Travis dropped to 626.93′ on Oct. 25, the lowest level since March 2015.

Rain in late October provided a small rebound, but the lake closed out the year at 630.92′ — down almost 9′ from the start of the year. For context, Lake Travis ended 2023 only 37.6% full.

Costliest hailstorm in history

Sept. 24 brought the most expensive hailstorm in Austin history. Hail up to softball size pummeled Georgetown, Round Rock and parts of Austin, causing an estimated $600 million in damage in Travis and Williamson counties.

Large hail in Round Rock, Texas, on Sept. 24, 2023 (Courtesy: Kristen Bluntzer) Hail damage at Round Rock Hyundai on Sept. 24, 2023 (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum) Large hail in Georgetown on Sept. 24, 2023 (Courtesy: Laney Gilani)

Round Rock Independent School District sustained damage at some of its campuses, including broken skylights, windows and windshields, dented HVAC equipment, vehicles and buses, leaky roofs and downed tree limbs.

It was a busy year of severe weather across Central Texas. Throughout 2023, a total of 263 Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued by the National Weather Service in the KXAN viewing area — more than 2.5 times as many as in 2022.

Gillespie County saw the most Severe Thunderstorm Warnings, with 48, followed by San Saba County with 43. Travis County had 38 warnings issued in 2023.

Caldwell County tornado

Another round of severe weather moved through on Oct. 26. A storm in Caldwell County spawned an EF-0 tornado near Niederwald. The short-lived tornado was only on the ground for less than a minute and had winds up to 65 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

An EF-0 tornado was confirmed in Caldwell County on Oct. 26, 2023. (KXAN Graphic)

Jennifer Vela told KXAN’s Sarah Al-Shaikh she spotted the twister on her way to work.

“It was scary,” Vela said. “I think by the time I got to work, my hands were still shaking.”

A celestial treat!

On Oct. 14, Central Texans looked to the skies. Not because of rain or storms, but a rare celestial sight: an annular solar eclipse.

An annular eclipse seen from San Antonio on Oct. 14, 2023. (Courtesy Todd Sellars) An annular eclipse seen from southeast Austin on Oct. 14, 2023. (Courtesy Geoffrey D. McLin) Eclipse view through binoculars in Austin on Oct. 14, 2023. (Courtesy Kim Yarbrough)

Austin wasn’t in the path of totality, but 88% of sunlight was blocked out, peaking at 11:54 a.m. As it was an annular eclipse, the moon didn’t totally blot out the sun. Instead, a ring of fire appeared around the moon for those in the path of totality.

The main event is coming later in 2024 though. A total solar eclipse will be visible from Austin, and much of Texas, on April 8.

Austin will experience totality for 1 minute, 40.7 seconds. Locations further west will be in the dark for longer. Fredericksburg, for example, will be in totality for 4 minutes, 23.9 seconds.

What else is in store for 2024?

The Climate Prediction Center said the current El Niño was slightly favored to be “historically strong” this winter, giving it about at 54% chance of being one of the five strongest since 1950.

In Central Texas, winter is typically when we see the most predictable impacts from El Niño: usually wetter and cooler weather than normal. The First Warning Weather team found that a strong El Niño pattern this winter could mean less ice, more rain and much-needed drought relief.

In its three-month outlook, the Climate Prediction Center is forecasting equal chances of warmer and cooler weather than average this winter, as well as equal chances of wetter and drier weather than normal.

Three month temperature outlook for January-March, 2024, as of Dec. 21, 2023. (Climate Prediction Center) Three month precipitation outlook for January-March, 2024, as of Dec. 21, 2023. (Climate Prediction Center)

As for the rest of 2024? We’ll see! But rest assured, Chief Meteorologist David Yeomans and the entire KXAN First Warning Weather team will be right there with you along the way. Happy New Year!