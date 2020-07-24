David Yeomans heads to South Texas to track Tropical Storm Hanna

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Tropical Storm Hanna formed in the Gulf of Mexico Thursday night as sustained winds increased to 45 miles per hour, and will continue intensifying before landfall on the lower or middle Texas coast on Saturday. This is already the 8th tropical storm of the season — the busiest hurricane season on record to date.

KXAN’s David Yeomans is headed to the coast and will provide updates throughout Friday and the weekend on KXAN.com and KXAN News.

Resources:

Follow Live Blog Updates Below:

1:18 p.m. Friday Update

Meteorologist David Yeomans and Photojournalist Todd Bailey are headed toward South Texas as Tropical Storm Hanna approaches. They’re a couple hours away from Corpus Christi and plan to have updates on the latest on the storm on KXAN at 4:30 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Meanwhile, back in the KXAN Weather Center, our forecasters are tracking the storm. Kristen Currie said Hanna is strengthening, with sustained winds of 50 miles an hour, and is about 230 miles off the coast of Corpus Christi. There are currently Tropical Storm Warnings in effect for the South Texas coast, from just south of Galveston to Brownsville.