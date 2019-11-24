Thanksgiving: Holiday Travel Forecast

As many are planning to hit the roads and skies this holiday week, weather will be top of mind. Below is an early look at what’s expected weather-wise over the Thanksgiving holiday:

WEDNESDAY – November 27th

Central Texas: Spotty showers with mostly to partly cloudy skies. Morning temperatures in the low 50s with afternoon highs in the low 60s. Breezy with north/northeast winds gusting 15-25mph.

Nationwide: Two low pressure systems look to bring wintry weather in the West, Midwest and Northeast. Expect a mix of rain/snow over parts of the Pacific Northwest, Great Basin, Northern Rockies, Midwest, Great Lakes and New England. Showers in the Desert Southwest and parts of the South.

Wednesday weather set-up

Wednesday afternoon temperatures

THURSDAY – November 28th (Thanksgiving Day)

Central Texas: Showers likely – 40% to 50% chance of rain. Mostly cloudy skies. Cool temperatures — low 50s in the morning and upper 60s in the afternoon. Light winds 5-10mph.

Nationwide: Low pressure in the Rockies brings rain and snow to much of the western half of the nation. Drier in the Pacific Northwest and East Coast. Mix of rain and snow in the Desert Southwest. Rain showers in the Plains.

Thursday weather set-up

Thursday afternoon temperatures

FRIDAY – November 29th

Central Texas: spotty to scattered showers – 30% chance of rain. Mild morning lows in the low 60s. Afternoon highs much warmer in the mid-70s.

Nationwide: strong low pressure in the Central Plains. Lingering snow in the Rockies, moderate to heavy snow in the Northern Plains and upper Midwest. Rain showers in the Central Plains and northern Ohio River Valley. Drier in the Deep South, Pacific Northwest, West Coast and majority of East Coast.

Friday weather set-up

Friday afternoon temperatures

As always you’ll want to check in with your airline for any delays/cancellations. If you’re driving, be sure to check road conditions online or tune into local AM stations on the radio.

