ELGIN, Texas (KXAN) — The shock has finally started to wear off for Morgan and Dane Louvier.

“The things that were important in the house walked out of the house alive,” Morgan said as she looked at her home that was moved off its foundation and lost its roof.

“Right this moment for anybody who lost their house, it’s making sure they have their basics. Do you have somewhere clean to stay? Has your laundry been washed?” she said.

She, Dane and their two children, ages 9 and 11, hid in the master bedroom closet when the tornado hit. They cowered in the small space as the tornado busted the windows out and sent glass shattering throughout the entire home.

“Losing our house was a big deal, but anything that has made my cry has been people hearing what we’re going through and just stepping up to help,” said Morgan.

She said her family, as well as nearby families who lost their homes, have enough water and clothes — besides socks — but the following items and services are the most helpful.

Storage bins

Trash bags

Tape

Warm meals

Toiletries

Offers to do laundry

Temporary lodging

People interested in helping can drop off donations at The Lions Club on Main Street.

D2 Sports Bar in Elgin will also host a fundraiser Sunday beginning at 2 p.m.