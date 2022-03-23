AUSTIN (KXAN) — As the National Weather Service continues to survey the damage caused during the March 21 tornado outbreak, they’ve started releasing detailed reports about each tornado.

The “Jarrell Tornado” as it will be known, started in Jarrell in northern Williamson County and ended in Bell County.

Jarrell Tornado Facts

RATING: EF-1

Estimated Peak Wind: 100mph

Path Length: 9.3089 miles

Path Width: 300 yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0

Start Time: 5:51pm on March 21, 2022

Start Location: 5 Miles north of Serenada in southwestern Jarrell

End Time: 6:13pm

End Location: 4 miles north-northeast of Jarrell in southern Bell County

National Weather Service Storm Survey Summary

Survey summary from the National Weather Service:



The supercell that produced the Jarrell tornado developed near CR 139 and Ronald Reagan Blvd, on the southwest side of Jarrell. The tornado moved northeast, crossing CR 234 and back across CR 239. Damage through this area was rated EF-0 and confined mainly to tree and barn damage.

The tornado then crossed FM 487 and CR 305. Several homes received substantial roof damage through this segment, including along Villa Franco Lane. Two travel trailers were rolled at a storage lot. A stone company had large doors blown out of their business, two trailers totally destroyed, a utility pole snapped at the base, and a small metal building demolished. Damage through this area was rated EF-1.

The tornado continued northeast crossing CR 396 where substantial roof damage was done to several homes. A large metal building also had its doors blown out. The damage along CR 396 was the peak of the intensity surveyed, rated EF-1 with max winds of 100 mph and a max width of 300 yards. This same area was also struck by the F5 Jarrell tornado in 1997.

The tornado moved northeast crossing CR 305 and CR 307, just to the north of Jarrell Memorial Park. A small trailer was destroyed on CR 307. The tornado crossed CR 308 producing minor EF-0 damage to trees and fences.

The tornado crossed the Williamson and Bell county line near CR 304. Through Bell County, EF-0 damage to trees was observed, with max winds of 75 mph and a max width of 100 yards. The tornado dissipated near Prairie dell church road, just west of Interstate 35.

The National Weather Service notes that this information is preliminary and subject to change pending a final review.