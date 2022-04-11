AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-based distillery Tito’s Handmake Vodka is teaming up with the Austin Disaster Relief Network (ADRN) in a campaign to help those affected by the recent March 21 tornado outbreak.

Tito’s announced the launch of the Central Texas Tornado Fundraising Campaign, which will run from April 11 to May 6.

The campaign aims to raise $2.5 million during the timeframe and encourages community members and businesses to donate.

Donations will fund repair and rebuilding costs, replacing necessities and additional daily essentials, Tito’s said in a news release.

According to ADRN, more than 1,000 homes and buildings were damaged or destroyed in Williamson County during the outbreak. Round Rock city leaders said the outbreak caused an estimated $32 million in damages.

Tito’s is donating $50,000 to the campaign.

To donate, visit the campaign website.