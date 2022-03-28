ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A week after a tornado ripped through Round Rock, city leaders on Monday released their official estimates on the damage left behind.

According to preliminary assessments, more than 680 residential structures were damaged at an estimated cost of $32 million.

The numbers came from both city officials and members of the Building Officials Association of Texas which deployed trained and certified personnel to the impacted neighborhoods.

Every structure assessed received a colored tag — red, yellow, or green, with red signifying the worst damage and safety threat.

Mayor Craig Morgan told KXAN a red tag did not signify a condemnation by the city, and that demolition would ultimately be up to the homeowners and their insurance companies.

According to the inspections, 13 structures were “destroyed,” and 93 sustained “major damage.”

The city said the neighborhoods impacted included Kensington, Windy Terrace, Greenlawn Place, Windy Park, Turtle Creek, South Creek, Concord at Bushy Creek, Forest Grove, and Forest Bluff.

Mayor Morgan said after a weekend of debris cleanup, the recovery efforts were now shifting.

“Now, we’re into a phase where the financial assistance issue is what’s arising,” he said.

Morgan said FEMA officials were set to visit in the coming days, like on Wednesday. He also said the Round Rock Cares charitable fund would begin accepting assistance applications this week for immediate relief.

“For example, if someone can’t meet their full (insurance) deductible, we might be able to offset some of that to help them.”

Round Rock Cares, put together in conjunction with the Greater Round Rock Community Foundation, has been accepting donations since Friday. As of late Monday night, $280,000 had been raised of a $500,000 goal.

KXAN returned to the Windy Terrace neighborhood Monday and spoke with resident Diana Campos as she helped board up the windows to her home along Oxford Blvd.

Campos—whose home was given a yellow tag—said her insurance company was temporarily moving her into a hotel after an adjuster identified gas line issues on Sunday.

“We’re getting there,” she said when asked about the insurance process, so far.

Campos said she lost both her husband and her father in the months before last week’s tornado.

“So much of my husband is attached to this home,” she said, adding that she remains hopeful.

“I have to be,” she said. “Everything I love is right around here — my friends, my neighbors, this community; I have to be.”