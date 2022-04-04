ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Two weeks after a damaging tornado outbreak in Central Texas, an organization is now taking applications from Round Rock property owners who need funds to make repairs.

Round Rock Cares was launched by Mayor Craig Morgan and Greater Round Rock Community Foundation Chair Nyle Maxwell on March 25 to help residents affected by the March 21 tornado. The initiative has raised more than $346,000 since then, according to the city.

Those wanting to apply must reside in a home or have a business with damage in tornado-impacted areas, like the Kensington, Windy Terrace, Greenlawn Place, Windy Park, Turtle Creek, South Creek, Concord at Brushy Creek and Forest Bluff neighborhoods.

The city said the application is available online in both English and Spanish. You can also donate to the fund online as well.

The tornado that tore through Round Rock caused an estimated $32 million in damages to more than 680 residential structures in the city. Thirteen residences are considered “destroyed,” and 93 had “major damage,” according to the city.

The tornado tracked a little over 29 miles and also impacted parts of Granger as well.

KXAN has compiled a list of organizations offering help to tornado survivors, as well as ways to help those affected by the March 21 tornadoes online.