(KXAN) — The National Weather Service Dallas/Fort Worth office, who covers Milam County in Central Texas, confirmed today that a tornado touched down Monday, March 21. This makes a total of six confirmed tornadoes in the KXAN viewing area last Monday — a rare and significant tornado outbreak, especially for the month of March.

KXAN data expert Christopher Adams reports that the six tornadoes in our area make a total of 31 tornadoes across the state of Texas Monday, March 21 — the state’s fourth-biggest one-day tornado outbreak since record-keeping began in 1950.

The Buckholts/South Elm tornado

Rating: EF-1

Estimated Peak Wind: 110 mph

Path Length: 2.8 miles

Path Width: 200 yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0

Start Time: 07:14 PM CDT

Start Location: 4 miles N of Buckholts

End Time: 07:24 PM CDT

End Location: 6 miles NNE of Buckholts

Summary:

New damage reports received from Milam County Emergency Management confirmed a tornado occurred near the city of South Elm in northwest Milam County. The tornado likely developed in an open field between CR 116 and FM 1915. It then snapped two wooden electrical transmission line poles near FM 1915. As the tornado continued northeast, it snapped a tree in half and severely damaged the roof of a barn, ripping most of the aluminum roof structure off the walls. It crossed FM 1915 one more time, blew out the walls of a barn and tore off a significant amount of shingles from the roof of a home.

The damage is consistent with an EF-1 tornado with max winds of 110 mph.