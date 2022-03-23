GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — After the tornadoes come the insurance claims.

On Wednesday, USAA told KXAN it is currently working more than 1,000 claims tied to Monday’s severe weather in Central Texas.

On the outskirts of Georgetown, John Miles said he’s already spoken to an adjuster, adding that, so far, the process has been smooth for him.

“[The adjuster] will be out later this week to look at everything.”

Georgetown resident John Miles (Photo: Daniel Marin/KXAN)

During the 2021 winter freeze, the Texas Department of Insurance (TDI), the state’s regulator, suspended certain laws to speed up the processing of claims.

KXAN asked the TDI if it may need to that again after the tornadoes.

“It’s not quite as widespread as the freeze was as far as different geographic areas,” said Ben Gonzalez with the TDI.

Gonzalez said he believes insurers will have the capacity to “respond appropriately” to the tornado outbreak.

Department data shows more than 500,000 claims were tied to the winter storm, overall. That many claims are not anticipated from Monday’s event.

KXAN has reached out to the Insurance Council of Texas to find out how many tornado-related claims have been filed, so far, and how many could be anticipated.

When it comes to staffing, USAA said unlike other industries, the insurance business has been somewhat insulated from worker shortages because many insurance jobs — like adjusters — are specialized, often lifelong careers.

“We have not seen that impact necessarily,” Rebekah Nelson told KXAN.

Nelson added that it’s important for policyholders be wary of hiring door-to-door contractors who promise to deal with the insurance companies for them.

“If a contractor is asking you for a large sum of money up front or giving you an estimate that just seems too good to be true, it probably is,” she said.

Damage outside Robert Rosenbusch’s home (Photo: Daniel Marin/KXAN)

Property owner Robert Rosenbusch (currently dealing with a porch that collapsed on his daughter’s car) said he’s “been down that road before” when it comes to traveling contractors.

“We ran into some problems in the past where the work wasn’t done right,” he said. “You can’t ever get them to come back and finish things up.”

You can find tips on how to file a claim and avoid scams and fraud on the Texas Department of Insurance website.