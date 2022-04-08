Editor’s Note: This event has been postponed to May 21.

ELGIN, Texas (KXAN) — A few businesses have partnered to throw a “Rebuilding Elgin Festival” on May 21 to help raise money for survivors of the March 21 tornado outbreak.

The festival will be selling crawfish, barbecue beef ribs and sausage plates to help with fundraising efforts. Auctions and raffles will also be available, and bouncy houses will be set up for the kids.

No festival is complete without entertainment. Organizers are planning to feature at least six artists, including Texas Atras, FMJ, TJ Roberson, Willie 2 Strings and more.

The event was put together by Buster’s Bar/Grill, Gumbeaux Man and the Bastrop Long Term Recovery Team.

It will be held at 273 Highway 290 East in Elgin. You can call (512) 661-9318 for more details or learn how you can get your business involved.

The tornado that hit Elgin on March 21 was categorized by the National Weather Service as an EF-2. Winds reached an estimated 130 mph, and it was on the ground for a little over 12 miles. The tornado was one of several that touched down that day in Central Texas, with other affected areas being Round Rock, Granger and Jarrell.