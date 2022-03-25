JARRELL, Texas (KXAN) — A city-wide cleanup began at 8:45 a.m. Friday in Jarrell, a city in Williamson County where an EF-1 tornado touched down on Monday.

Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell posted a flyer calling for volunteers for the effort on Thursday, stating that more than 20 homes and other structures were damaged.

Cleanup volunteers should meet at the Jarrell Memorial Park & Community Center, located at 1651 County Road 305.

Gravell is scheduled to give an update on the damage at 11 a.m. Friday, which will be streamed here on KXAN.com.

Gravell will also be joined by Russ Boles, Precinct 4 Commissioner; Paul Leal, Precinct 4 Constable; and Larry Bush, Jarrell mayor.

The damage along CR 396 was the peak of the intensity surveyed, rated EF-1 with max winds of 100 mph and a max width of 300 yards. This same area was also struck by the F5 tornado in 1997.