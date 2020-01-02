Texas’ summer could spark wild fires if rain doesn’t come soon

AUSTIN (KXAN) — While Thursday’s forecast provided plenty of clouds, it didn’t serve any rain.

This seems like a repeating pattern.

For the past five or six months, according to KXAN’s Chief Forecaster Jim Spencer, there’s been below normal rainfall in central Texas. And if the drought continues to worsen, what’s currently happening in Australia could happen right here.

Aussies are currently experiencing some of the worst wildfires the continent has seen in decades. Seventeen people have died so far, and in the state of New South Wales alone, over 900 homes have been destroyed.

And it’s all happening because of persistent heat and drought.

On Thursday, the city of Adelaide was pelted with 104 degree heat.

“To compound their drought, Australia has recorded some of the hottest weather on record recently,” says Jim Spencer. “It’s the middle of summer there, so imagine our coming summer if we don’t start getting some rain. We saw that in 2011 — the worst wild fire in Texas history over in Bastrop County.”