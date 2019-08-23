Sunset showers create spectacular scenes

Shower at sunset. Photo: Todd Bynum

One of several spectacular scenes in the Austin area Thursday evening as showers developed just before sunset. Photo: Wynn Stenftenagel

AUSTIN (KXAN) — KXAN viewers sent several beautiful weather photos to reportit@kxan.com Thursday night as evening showers were highlighted by the setting sun. The photo above was clearly the most spectacular, as the colder air created by the downpour created a literal hole in the cloud, as the shower was being framed by a rainbow.

The isolated late-day showers developed as a sea-breeze front blew cooler air in from the coast, clashing with very hot, humid air over the Austin metro area. The rain faded away quickly after sunset.

Shower at sunset. Photo: Todd Bynum
Lone shower at sunset as seen from Leander. Photo: Paula Fiedler
Distant shower seen from Cedar Park. Photo: Nikki Morris

More sea breeze showers may develop Friday, and a low chance for showers or isolated thunderstorms will continue this weekend, but the heatwave is unlikely to break for most.

Distant shower seen from McDade. Photo: Allen Buie
Hutto rainshower Thursday evening. Photo: Stephanie Marie Perez
Dripping Springs rainbow at sunset. Photo: KR

